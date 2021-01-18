CES 2021: Screen-time health at forefront of new tech

Last week’s CES 2021 highlighted how major consumer electronics brands are focused on improving one’s health. Recent events have changed the new normal, to include distance learning and work-from-home, thus adding greater amounts of screen time to daily life.

At the electronics expo, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, LG, and other major brands announced the inclusion of Eyesafe in their consumer products, signalling a major shift towards consumer electronics designed for human health.

CES 2021 highlights of products designed for human health include:

The CES 2021 Eyesafe Exhibition comes in the wake of significant data sets collected, indicating rising levels of screen time by consumers. Consumer behaviour has shifted, perhaps permanently, to a society where people live, work and play online. In turn, Eyesafe, along with its partners in consumer electronics and healthcare, are focused on providing research, education and solutions to mitigate the potential health impacts of high-energy blue light. Together, these companies are helping define the future of electronics and vision health.