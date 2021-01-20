CES 2021: Lenovo signals innovation push across categories

At CES 2021 last week, Lenovo signalled to the industry that it intends to redefine meaningful innovation in technologies that have become more essential than ever to the user experience.

The company said in a statement during CES: “Innovation has traditionally always focused on breakthrough technologies and new form factors, but 2020 has reframed the idea of meaningful innovation in a year where people sought changes to existing technologies that helped them improve the way they lived, worked, and studied.

“Lenovo is predicting that the next decade will be defined by smarter technology for all and targeted innovations and breakthroughs in a few existing technologies that have become essential today to the user experience. This shift is a catalyst that will bring about more meaningful innovation that serves more people going forward.”

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with a secondary e-ink display

Lenovo’s new portfolio of products, software and solutions announced at the show are claimed to be not only smarter, but also bring connectivity to the forefront.

The company provided the following information on its new ranges:

Enhanced Mobility

Lenovo showcased the new devices and software focused on providing users with flexible work options including the thinnest ThinkPad yet – the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. The new ThinkPad X12 Detachable combines the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet. Lenovo’s new ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with e-ink display, ThinkBook 13x, ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 are built specifically for mobile professionals in Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) and come with the software updates to Lenovo Vantage, which personalise the user experience further and maintain security.

Entertainment, Everywhere

Users can get hours of entertainment with the new Lenovo Tab P11, which features an ultra-sharp 2K display.

The tablet is compatible with tailored productivity accessories like optional keyboard pack, Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and comes preloaded with Microsoft Office apps. It also offers Kids Space from Google for content that helps young kids learn and have fun. It is also one of just a handful of tablets certified to stream Netflix shows in HD.

Immersive AI Gaming of the Future

The Lenovo Legion gaming range goes offers new machines that play harder with the next-gen performance of the latest gaming laptops and accessories.

At CES, Lenovo delivered smarter and more stylish gaming options with its new battle-ready lineup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-enable higher gaming performance on Lenovo Legion PCs and accessories. Lenovo doubles down on more immersive experiences with the world’s first 16-inch QHD 165Hz gaming laptops: the new Lenovo Legion 7 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro.

Remote Work Revolution

Distributed workforces and hybrid work models have increasingly become the reality of a new normal. The new Lenovo L Series Monitors featuring IPS panels announced include the Lenovo L24i-30 and Lenovo L27e-30. Both keep eyes feeling fresh with advanced anti-glare and Eye Comfort technology certified by TÜV Rheinland to help minimise blue light and flickering on the display.

On the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga, the new Dolby Voice capabilities provide enhanced conferencing experiences leveraging spatial audio technology that separates voices from other noises and improves speech recognition for voice assistants.

5G Connectivity

With family members sharing home Wi-Fi networks at peak hours, it is more important than ever to have a reliable 4G/LTE and 5G cellular connection to enable lightning-fast connectivity. The new ultra-portable 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5G launched at CES is one of the first mainstream 5G-connected laptops purpose-built to deliver an enhanced-connectivity experience at accessible prices.

Lenovo’s wide-ranging X1 Portfolio includes the redesigned ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga with improved user experiences and joined the trail blazing ThinkPad X1 Fold and ultra-light ThinkPad X1 Nano to complete a comprehensive 5G-ready premium ThinkPad X1 portfolio.

Motorola joins Lenovo in the mission to democratise 5G technology and bring blazing-fast 5G connectivity and capabilities with the introduction of the Motorola One 5G Ace. In addition to superfast 5G speeds, the device delivers long battery life, cameras and display quality.

Pushing Innovation Boundaries

Lenovo announced a set of new innovations to enhance productivity and transform work at every level, from small businesses to large global enterprises. From customised virtual displays to Augmented Reality (AR) assisted workflows and 3D visualisation, the ThinkReality A3 new smart glasses for professionals and industrial workers is a comprehensive digital solution offering to deliver intelligent transformation in business and bring smarter technology to more people.

Additionally, Lenovo’s joint venture company, NECPC, introduces two stylish products: the ultra-mobile, pocket-sized Lavie Mini, a new concept convertible PC offering gaming connectivity with accessories, and the lightweight 13-inch Lavie Pro Mobile laptop with latest Intel CPUs.

The new pocket-sized NEC Lavie Mini convertible PC prototype is one of the smallest form-factors featuring the power and performance of up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.