Cellular IoT to surge by 2030

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, 5G comprised less than 1% of IoT connections in 2020 but will rise to 40% of all the overall connections by 2030, as highlighted in its most recent IoT Market Forecast and Analysis report. The majority of 5G connections will not be significant until 2026, with 4G remaining the dominant technology over the forecast period.

2020 witnessed slower than expected growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a slight increase in overall connections. Strategy Analytics expects similar connection growth rates in 2021, with the pandemic highlighting the need for investment in telehealth, especially remote patient monitoring, and diagnostics.

Andrew Brown, executive director of enterprise and IoT research at Strategy Analytics, says: “The adoption of 5G will likely happen in different stages in the largest markets, with eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband) reaching mass adoption first, uRLLC (ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communication) gaining traction soon afterward, and mMTC (massive Machine Type Communication) showing the longest tail. Adoption will be determined not only by application needs, but by the availability of 5G chipsets, the speed and coverage of 5G network deployments, as well as the evolution of regulations. Even as 5G develops, 4G will continue to co-exist, provide extensive coverage at lower cost and remain very important in the IoT”

David Kerr, SVP of the global wireless practice at Strategy Analytics says, “The tipping point for 5G in IoT occurs when support for mMTC, a price decline in hardware and widespread network coverage, sees NB IoT and Cat M folded into 5G standards and devices. For this reason, we think the pivot to 5G in IoT will be a gradual one, rather than a dramatic shift.”

The full reports: IoT Market Forecast and Analysis, IoT Cellular Connections by Air Interface by Region and IoT Cellular Connections by Air Interface by Vertical are published by Strategy Analytics IoT Strategies (IoT) service, details of which can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/enterprise/iot/about-iot