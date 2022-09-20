Carry1st Shop offers Huawei Points

For the first time, South African consumers will be able to purchase Huawei’s virtual currency

The Huawei Points virtual currency that can be used for in-app purchases is now available in South Africa, from the Carry1st Shop.

Carry1st, the pan-African games developer, has partnered with Huawei to allow the points to be bought in South Africa for the first time. Consumers are able to purchase points through more than 90 payment methods and can take advantage of a discounted rate from the Carry1st Shop. Huawei Points are a virtual currency sold and managed by Huawei and can be used for in-app purchases in Huawei apps available in the Huawei Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Themes and Game Center.

The AppGallery gaming community is growing rapidly, and users will find an increasing range of options for making in-game purchases with Huawei Point. Thanks to discounted rates, users will also get better value for in-app purchases by using Huawei Points in games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Gardenscapes, Fishdom, and Angry Birds 2.

The discounted rates, valid until 30 September 2022, give customers 10% off on Huawei Points when purchasing a Huawei Points Gift Card in the Carry1st Shop. Users can get up to R120 off the price of a Gift Card.

How to redeem a Huawei Points gift card

It is easy and simple to redeem points. On a Huawei device, go to Settings > Account center > Payment and purchases > Huawei Points > Redeem to top up a Huawei Points account with Huawei Points cards that have been obtained through purchasing or as a gift.

Huawei has also made it easy to check one’s Huawei Points balance. In the wallet app, which comes pre-installed on Huawei phones using the EMUI 3.0 interface or newer, click on the bottom of the coin and enter the coin centre. This shows how much has been earned and how much can still be spent.

The Carry1st Shop has made digital goods accessible across Africa. It houses digital vouchers for the world’s most popular mobile apps, lifestyle, entertainment and gaming content, as well as a range of utility products like prepaid airtime and electricity vouchers.

Carry1st has partnered with leading fintech companies like Paystack and Safaricom to offer the best payment methods across Africa on the Shop. Payment options include the use of crypto payments, as well as the likes of Chipper Cash and Ozow.