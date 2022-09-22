Uncertainty prompts tech efficiency

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new Salesforce study shows 68% of SA organisations view better customer service as a revenue generator in uncertain times

As inflation takes hold and rate hikes dominate headlines, customer service teams are focusing on technologies that promote productivity and efficiency.

This is a key finding of the fifth edition of the State of Service report by Salesforce, a global leader in Customer Relations Management (CRM). The report shares insights from over 8,000 professionals across 36 counties – including 250 from South Africa – on how customer service organisations’ priorities, challenges, success measures, and strategies are shifting amid economic headwinds.

The study found that 75% of service organisations in South Africa use workflow and process automation.

Key insights included:

Economic uncertainty prompts a focus on efficiency. As inflation takes hold and rate hikes dominate headlines, customer service teams are leaning toward new success measures and technologies that promote productivity and efficiency. 75% of service organisations in South Africa use workflow and process automation.

Digital-first customer service continues to rise. Customer migration to digital channels took off during the pandemic and shows no signs of slowing. 64% of service organisations in South Africa offer video support, and 71% offer live chat.

The “Great Resignation” prompts a focus on employee experience. With high turnover rates, service organisations are offering perks like remote work and improved career development opportunities. Service organisations in South Africa experienced an average turnover rate of 28% over the past year.

Customer service continues to expand beyond the contact centre. Field service is now table stakes beyond its original domain in industries such as energy and utilities. 86% of service organisations with field operations in South Africa say it’s critical to scale their business.

“Customer service is on the forefront of shifts to digital-first customer engagement,” says Brian Solis, Salesforce global innovation evangelist. “As economic uncertainty prompts customers and businesses to reevaluate their priorities and investments, it will be all the more critical for leaders to take stock of how their capabilities, success metrics, and strategies reinforce customer service’s position as a revenue generator that drives customer loyalty.

“This research provides valuable baselines and differentiators that help inform important decisions .”