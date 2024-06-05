Bridgerton’s high society saga scandalises on

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Penelope has given up on her crush on Colin, but as she seeks a husband, Colin offers to mentor her in part 2 of the third season.

Shondaland and new showrunner Jess Brownell jave dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the second part of the third season of Bridgerton. The saga continues on 13 June 2024, with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finally having given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). After hearing his disparaging words about her last season, she has now decided it’s time to take a husband – preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the town makes it more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

The show’s first half, released on 16 May, scored the largest debut in the series’ history, garnering over 41-million views in the first four days, and follows the love journey of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

The show is led by executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. The cast includes Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, and Julie Andrews.

Other key cast members include Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, Kathryn Drysdale, and Sam Phillips.