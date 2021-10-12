Blacklist — Out now on Netflix

After turning himself in to the FBI, Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal. He tells the FBI that he has a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world which he has compiled over the years, and he is willing to inform on their operations in exchange for immunity from prosecution. However, he insists on working exclusively with rookie FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

In the latest season, Red has been drugged and kidnapped by Katarina — but Elizabeth and the task force still have many unanswered questions about his real identity.

The first seven seasons of The Blacklist are available to stream now on Netflix.