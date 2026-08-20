Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Getting ready for the big shopping day in November is too late to make a difference, writes SAHIL AFFRIYA, founder and CEO of Shiprazor.

I find myself having the same conversations with business owners in late November: always too late to make a difference. They typically have three strong trading days as customers work through their wishlists. Then a public holiday comes and nothing moves, followed by a new week that opens with forty parcels sitting on a late collection and customers on WhatsApp politely asking where their orders are. You know that courtesy has a shelf life.

Most merchants treat that new week as something to survive, but working with them day-to-day has shown us that it is far more useful to use these long weekends as a dry run for the biggest shopping weekend of the year – Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

The Women’s Day long weekend provided an excellent opportunity to dry run the three pressures that define Black Friday: an order spike, a pause in collections, and a backlog clearing while new orders land. Get it wrong in August and you could lose a few customers; in November, you stand to lose the season.

This matters more each year as larger retailers keep shrinking the gap between order and doorstep, and shoppers expect everyone to match it. Services like Checkers Sixty60 have passed 100 million orders across close to 700 stores. The delivery speed shoppers expect from their grocery run has become the benchmark every other vendor is measured against. More people are placing more orders and growing less patient with a poor delivery service.

Business owners have roughly ten weeks before an October system freeze locks things down. Here are four things you can do to stress test for Black Friday before it’s too late to make code changes.

Sahil Affriya, Founder & CEO, Shiprazor. Photo supplied.

1. The gap between purchase and waybill

Your first possible bottleneck sits just past checkout in the time between an order landing and you being able to create a waybill. Ideally, that gap is seconds. If it takes hours, or you are typing an address into a courier portal, you have found your first problem and higher order volumes will only worsen it.

Get ahead of this by tracking what stalls: failed connections, duplicate shipments, orders stuck on pending, anything needing a manual fix. On a well-integrated platform, that count sits near zero and the waybill follows the sale automatically, freeing your team to focus on the customer, not the admin.

2. What the customer sees after dispatch

Late parcels don’t automatically lose customers but silence can. A shopper who cannot see their order assumes the worst and messages you. Each assumption puts the success of your weekend and reputation at risk. Your focus should be on tracking exceptions, non-delivery reports (an NDR is logged when a courier cannot complete a delivery), return-to-origin rates, repeat attempts, and “where is my order” messages piling up.

Many failed deliveries are caused by a wrong or incomplete address, and each one comes with costs: a redelivery, the time cost of a support call, and sometimes the sale itself. Proactive tracking systems that keep customers up to date answer most of those questions before they are asked.

3. Courier performance on your own routes

Most merchants set their courier rules once and never look at them again, and many take advertised transit times at face value rather than as a claim to test. Testing these systems and asking critical questions of your courier partner is the key to getting ahead of any problems.

Testing lets you quantify the value you are getting from each courier and plan for contingencies. Relying on a single courier means your only backup plan is hope. The stress of managing multiple delivery providers, however, pulls your attention away from your customer. Platforms that give you the option to choose from multiple couriers enable stability even when systems are under pressure.

4. Every step that still needs a person

Question every manual process: courier allocation, waybill generation, address correction, customer notifications, status updates. When you are small, doing some of these by hand is manageable; for a business that is scaling, this quickly becomes unsustainable.

Note every point where someone had to step in to complete a routine task and treat each one as something to automate or rewrite. The right setup takes that work off your team entirely: a single integrated platform that turns a sale into a waybill, multi-courier routing that reroutes in seconds, and tracking that keeps customers informed before they need to ask.

Read the data the week after the holiday, fix your three biggest weaknesses by the end of September, and confirm the fixes hold before the freeze. Do that and the calm forty-order weekend and the frantic four-hundred-order one should feel the same to your team. Leave the diagnosis until Black Friday and you will learn the same lessons at a far higher price.