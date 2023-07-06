Something for the weekend: Beer goes gaming

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

South African Breweries (SAB) has launched a fun and engaging word puzzle game called SABeerdle. Like its international equivalent, Wordle, operated by the New York Times, it is a free game that allows players to guess a five-letter word on a tiled grid, with each guess indicating which letters are correct or incorrect using colored squares.

Players have to find clues in the Oxford Economics report published by SAB. The aim of the game, for the brewery, is to build awareness on the impact of beer to the economy in order to differentiate beer within the alcohol industry.

SAB corporate brand director Sphe Vundla says: “There is a misperception that all alcohol is the same, and this is simply not true. Beer is unique in that it is a drink of moderation with low and now alcohol options.

“Beer is natural, inclusive and local: it is a powerful force for good made from natural ingredients that power the agricultural sector; it is enjoyed in a broad range of social occasions meeting diverse consumer needs; finally, the significance of our localization commitments, which make us a Proudly South African company, underpin the value delivered to our ‘seed to sip’ beer economy.”

The game has been designed to help South Africans understand and appreciate the economic impact and contribution of the beer industry. It’s easy to play and gives consumers the chance to win beer for a year. It can be downloaded at https://social.nexd.com/sabbeerdle.

Vundla says: “Helping people to see beer differently by appreciating our economic impact is the basis for our ongoing public policy discussions. We believe that more can be done to ensure that regulatory certainty becomes a new norm that helps us to build on the investments we have already committed to economic growth.”

The report can be downloaded here (Link to report)