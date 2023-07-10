Ayoba launches Nigeria accelerator

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Super-app’s partnership with Adanian Labs is designed to foster innovation and create sustainable employment.

Ayoba, the all-in-one app revolutionising communication and entertainment in Africa has partnered with Adanian Labs in Nigeria to launch an SME Accelerator program.

Aimed at empowering and accelerating the growth of small businesses in Nigeria, the initiative comes at a crucial time, as Nigerian SMEs play a vital role in driving job creation in the country.

The SME Accelerator aims to address the key challenges faced by small businesses, including limited access to capital, technology infrastructure, access to market and mentorship. The programme is designed to foster innovation, improve competitiveness, drive growth and create sustainable employment opportunities.

The Ayoba-Adanian Labs partnership brings together Ayoba’s comprehensive all-in-one app, which offers a messaging suite, hyperlocal content, gaming, music, and e-commerce, with Adanian Labs’ expertise in technology solutions and ecosystem development. By leveraging these capabilities, the SME Accelerator program will provide Nigerian SMEs with access to vital resources, including digitalisation, mentorship, access to networks, technological support, and mobilisation of partners for funding.

By offering tailored mentorship, access to funding opportunities, and technological resources, the accelerator aims to equip Nigerian SMEs with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

The program officially launched yesterday, 10 July. Businesses have two weeks to apply and a top 20 will be sannounced through the Adanian Labs website.

According to recent statistics, small and medium enterprises account for over 90% of businesses in Africa, contributing approximately 50% of employment and 33% of the continent’s GDP. In Nigeria alone, SMEs represent about 96% of businesses, employing millions of people and serving as engines of innovation and economic progress.

“The potential impact of empowering Nigerian SMEs is significant,” said Shiela Yabo, Ayoba head of ecosystem development. “By strengthening this sector, the country can experience accelerated economic growth, increased job opportunities, and enhanced competitiveness on the global stage.

“Supporting small businesses fosters entrepreneurship, drives innovation, and contributes to wealth creation, ultimately improving the overall socio-economic landscape of Nigeria. Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock the potential of Nigerian SMEs, driving economic prosperity and creating opportunities for sustainable development.”

Killian Mayua, country manager of Adanian Labs in Nigeria, said: “Adanian Labs is a firm believer that Africa will realise its full potential once its SME sector is transformed. We have dedicated our work to building solutions that powers and digitises SMEs. Our joint efforts will support the growth of SMEs, boost economic resilience, and contribute to the overall development of this important sector.”

* For more informaiton, visit Adanian Labs at www.AdanianLabs.io. To install Ayoba on your phone, visit https://www.ayoba.me