Banking innovation boosts financial services growth in SA
While South Africa’s economy languished in the final quarter of 2019, financial services was identified as one of the more positive sectors. This correlates to BankservAfrica’s Economic Transactions Index (BETI) for February where the data reflects constant transaction growth from the rapid changes at banks. This could continue into the first quarter of 2020.
“The volume of transactions increased by 4.9% on an annual basis in February,” says Shergeran Naidoo, Head of Stakeholder Engagements: BankservAfrica. “This is an improvement on January’s 3.2% growth for the same period.”
On the payments side, requests for immediate payments via real-time clearing (RTC) increased by an incredible 66.1% year-on-year, according to Naidoo. “This represents the largest increase for RTC since April 2019. The normal debit transactions grew by 4.9% over the same period.” According to the BETI, the total number of transactions was 101 460 488.
“More interesting in this month’s BETI is the innovation in banking that is coming through in our transaction figures. This is leading to consumers opening more than one account and increased transactions,” explains Naidoo. “The sharp rise in the number of new bank accounts and the growth in interbank activities, such as transferring money between old and new bank accounts, have expanded the economic transaction movements that the BETI picks up.”
As such, while the BETI reflects South Africa’s underlying economic activity, some of the more recent influencing factors were not only for transactions of real economic goods, but also for interbank money transfers.
“Overall, it seems February was not as much of an economic decline as one would expect with the current load shedding,” says Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at economists.co.za. “For now, we believe that the financial services sector and the broader banking industry have generated some economic growth. But this is not enough to lift the entire economy out of the woods.”
Stats SA’s news last week of the economic decline in Q4 2019 was predicted in the November BETI report as a possible consequence of load shedding.
“However, there are indications that the first quarter of 2020 could be a little better than the previous quarter. But this could change because of the coronavirus impact,” ends Schüssler.
Coronavirus will speed up 4IR
COVID-19 is forcing the worlds of business and education to embrace many of the tools that will drive the fourth industrial revolution, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
When the new Springbok rugby head coach, Jacques Nienaber, last week addressed a webinar – an online seminar – on the technology secrets of the Boks, he probably did not realise he was providing an example of how the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) was about to be given a boost by the spread of COVID-19.
The technologies underlying 4IR include cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, digital collaboration, and virtual workspaces. However, most businesses and educational institutions have avoided it until now – or at least ignored it – as they believed the old ways still worked best.
That perception was destroyed in a few weeks in February and March, as many countries went into social and business lockdown, and South African businesses went into crisis mode as they grappled with keeping workers safe from the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
As business events around the world, from major conferences to small product launches, were cancelled, organisations scrambled for alternative ways to go to market. Schools and universities moved en masse to online teaching – but remained at at a loss in dealing with classed requiring physical participation.
It was ironic, then, that rugby was the basis of one of the country’s first webinars of the coronavirus era – even though it was never intended to replace a physical event. Nienaber was speaking at the first TechByte webinar hosted by Springbok sponsor Dell Technologies, which had been planning the series well before the virus became a pandemic.
The core point of the event: technologies like those used to present the webinar were at the heart of the new world of work made possible by 4IR. It represented opportunities for businesses, sports bodies and educational institutions.
According to Doug Woolley, general manager of Dell Technologies South Africa, the company was helping the South African Rugby Union (SARU) modernise its operations through innovative storage and retrieval of match and training videos, and information flow to players. This enabled the Boks to become both faster and smarter by adopting new learning and sharing techniques.
It is exactly these techniques that will enable organisations to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Aside from normal precautionary rules, like social distancing, banning business travel and curtailing face-to-face meetings, organisations are embracing tools that, until recently, were confined almost entirely to information technology workers and companies. The concept of “remote working” has moved from being a grudge allowance for a very limited proportion of employees to a matter of business survival.
Managers who once lived or died by how many bums they could see on seats in the office are learning to oversee remote workers and manage the digital tools that manage their time. Suddenly, names like Teams and Webex are tripping off the tongues of executives who, three months ago, came out in a rash when someone mentioned “digitalisation”.
As much as artificial intelligence, robots and the likes of 3D printing are touted as the leading edge of 4IR, it is the relatively simple process of taking an organisation’s processes digital that will drive the revolution. And the benefits of remote working will be the most visible outcome of that process.
Visit the next page to read about the platforms and applications businesses can use for remote working.
From 4IR to rugby: Dell webinar unpacks disruption
The technologies that underpin the 4th Industrial revolution have also changed the rules of rugby coaching, the Springbok coach reveals.
It’s all about information and preparation, Springbok rugby head coach, Jacques Nienaber told the first TechByte webinar hosted by Dell Technologies last week.
The online event, streamed live on 12 March, was hosted by well-known broadcaster Aki Anastasiou. It featured Nienaber, along with Nigel Moulton, Dell Technologies’ global chief technology officer, and Doug Woolley, general manager of Dell Technologies South Africa.
It is telling that Dell Technologies signed on as a Springbok sponsor just as the team reached a low point – sending the first lesson about disruption, namely that the journey of transformation can begin anywhere on the trajectory of success. In fact, the journey was to change radically, culminating in South Africa’s national rugby team being crowned as world champions in Japan.
During the webinar, Nienaber gave some insight into how the transformation was achieved. He told the virtual audience that consistency was the main focus, and remains key to the team’s future success:
“Our main challenge was to get consistency in our performance. We were a little bit inconsistent in 2018, and then we got consistency in 2019 in terms of our performance and preparation. And we basically found our consistency: getting consistency in preparation and how we prepare the players.”
He said that Dell’s help had been instrumental. Dell Technologies is helping the South African Rugby Union (SARU) modernise its operations, including the means to store and retrieve all match and training videos, as well as supply players with the information they need to get ready.
“It’s not like in the old days when we gave a PowerPoint presentation, and there was a lot of writing on it. These days it’s small little video clips, photos and pictures. That’s how people get the information, and they want it in the comfort of their own homes.
“So what Dell has provided for us is how our information flow goes to the player the night before training, and he can go through it. So, it’s not ‘I’m going to teach you what to do’. The following day, when we walk into the meeting, the player is already prepared. He’s already interacting. It’s not information delivery. It’s information interaction.”
Visit the next page to read more about how the Springbok team stayed ahead of disruption.