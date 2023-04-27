Photo by Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash

Cognigy’s AI platform allows companies to deliver personalised service experiences at scale, on both voice and digital channels.

Conversational AI market leader Cognigy has launched an enterprise Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI, on the AWS Marketplace. Cognigy.AI enables AWS customers to create “next-generation customer experiences” by delivering 24/7, personalised service experiences at scale, on both voice and digital channels.

The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). It covers trustworthy software and popular open-source platforms.

The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy.AI brings the transformative potential of Generative AI to contact centers, combining control, integrations, and reliability of Enterprise Conversational AI with the flexibility and power of Large Language Models which provides natural, empathetic, and lifelike experiences.

“We’re proud to have Cognigy.AI available in AWS Marketplace, a trusted source for technology providers that meet the highest standards. As an Amazon partner on AWS Marketplace, we can now extend our reach to customer service and contact center teams worldwide who rely on AWS for service delivery—and together with Amazon, deliver a combined solution that results in improved customer experience, increased efficiency, and better employee engagement,” said Hardy Myers, SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Cognigy.

Cognigy is an official Amazon partner and one of the first certified by AWS for its Conversational AI competency program. Cognigy.AI’s integration with Amazon Connect can utilise Amazon’s built-in features such as Amazon Lex. No additional configuration or integration is required, making it extremely flexible. The low-code flow builder and built-in integrations enable a faster time to market.

Earlier this year Cognigy announced that it joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The AWS ISV Accelerate program enables Cognigy to collaborate more closely with the AWS organisation to design and deliver superior outcomes to AWS customers by leveraging the combined solution set of AWS and Cognigy.

For more information visit: AWS Marketplace: Cognigy.AI (amazon.com)