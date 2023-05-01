The AI-driven smartbike has arrived

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Acer’s first mobility solution, the ebii was announced, among a range of devices, last week at a global press conference. JASON BANNIER reports.

Best-known for its laptop products, Acer has for the first time ventured into e-mobility, with the launch of an AI-driven e-bike called the ebii.

Robin Wu, Acer’s integrated marketing planning manager, unveiled the ebii at last week’s Acer Global Press Conference, along with its companion app, ebiiGO.

The app’s AI smart assistant and adaptive mission control, ebiiAssist and ebiiRide, work in tandem to auto-adjust to one’s riding conditions so that battery usage is optimised, based on one’s preferred level of assistance and desired travel route. The app provides real-time data, such as riding speed, distance travelled, remaining battery, and recommended routes. Acer says this adaptive AI-driven technology provides an ideal and tailored riding experience.

The bike features a matte white finish and a light-weight aluminium alloy frame, weighing in at 16kg. It is equipped with a rust-free carbon belt drive and airless, flat-free tires made from closed-loop recyclable materials. It has a rear collision warning sensor and lights for travelling at night. Accessories include a handlebar bag, detachable basket, and a rear rack.

“It is the ultimate e-mobility solution for city life and is the perfect way to explore the outside world while minimising your carbon footprint,” says Wu.

Other products announced at the April 2023 Acer Global Press Conference included:

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition: A Gaming laptop with 13 th Gen i9 HX Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, and AeroBlade cooling. It delivers intuitive interaction and immersive sensation through technologies like advanced sensory solutions optical display and the latest real-time rendering technologies.

Gen i9 HX Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, and AeroBlade cooling. It delivers intuitive interaction and immersive sensation through technologies like advanced sensory solutions optical display and the latest real-time rendering technologies. Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: A gaming laptop with 13 th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForece RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, and AeroBlade cooling fans.

Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForece RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, and AeroBlade cooling fans. Acer Predator Triton 17 X: A gaming laptop with GeForce RTX 4090 with a max total graphics power of 175 Watts.

Nitro XZ452CU V: A curved monitor at 44.5 inches, 32:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature.

The Acer Predator Orion X: A gaming PC with Intel Core i-13900KS Processors, 24 cores, GeForce RTX 4090. It is the smallest PC to feature this GPU.

The Acerpure Pro Vero: An air-purifying device.

The Aspire Vero 15: A laptop made of up to 40% PCR plastic on the whole chassis and 50% PCR on the keycaps, is EPEAT gold registered, and is said to push limits in what is possible in utilising PCR materials in our devices.

Acer Vero PL3510ATV: A projector, crafted with 35% PCR materials, 5000 ANSI Lumens brightness, and with an extended product lifespan of up to 30 000 hours.

Acer CEO Jason Chen said at the event: “We continue to be committed to sustainability and develop eco-friendly products. We have set a target of achieving net-zero by 2050. This goal is further to our … commitment to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2035, showing our determination to take care of the environment and building a more sustainable future.”