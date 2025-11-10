Avatar game gets new way to play

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Frontiers of Pandora’ will receive a third-person perspective update ahead of a darker new expansion.

A new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, set in James Cameron’s science fiction universe, has reignited interest in the 2023 action-adventure title. The trailer showcases a third-person perspective update that will launch on 5 December 2025, ahead of a major expansion later in the month.

Frontiers of Pandora places players in the role of a Na’vi once captured and trained by the RDA, now free to rediscover their heritage and defend Pandora. Set across the Western Frontier, the game blends exploration, aerial combat, and customisable combat styles as players master both Na’vi and human weapons to protect their world.

Players will soon be able to explore the alien world from the largely requested perspective. The update has received a positive response, with some players calling it a game-changer, while others say the original first-person view was a major reason they avoided the game.

Downloadable content titled From the Ashes will be available from 19 December 2025, coinciding with the cinema release of Avatar 3: Fire and Ash . The game’s expansion continues the story with a darker and more personal narrative. Players can take on the role of So’lek, a battle-hardened Na’vi warrior introduced in previous story content, as he faces new threats from the Ash Clan and the RDA. The expansion follows his struggle to protect his new Sarentu family while confronting his former allies, offering a story rooted in loss, loyalty, and survival.

Set in the once-lush Kinglor Forest, now burning under the assault of the Ash Clan, From the Ashes introduces new stealth and combat mechanics tailored to So’lek’s experience as a seasoned fighter. Players can navigate a more hostile Pandora, where the balance between nature and war becomes increasingly fragile.

The expansion supports the third-person mode, allowing players to experience Pandora from a wider cinematic perspective while having the option to switch back to first-person.

Where to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available to play on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S. The free third-person perspective update launches on 5 December 2025, followed by the paid expansion From the Ashes on 19 December. The game is developed by the Ubisoft studio Massive Entertainment.