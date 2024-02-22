Dell launches automation suite

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new solutions will ease network cloud and operations transformation and improve agility.

As communication service providers (CSPs) integrate a broad ecosystem of technologies to build open, cloud-native networks, they need a simple way to deploy and manage infrastructure from multiple vendors across geographically distributed areas, without compromising network reliability or adding increased costs.

As a result, Dell has launched a Telecom Infrastructure Automation Suite, software designed to automate the orchestration and lifecycle management of multi-vendor, network cloud infrastructure at scale. The Automation Suite, based on open standards and APIs, integrates seamlessly into the network. It offers CSPs the flexibility to deploy and manage their choice of infrastructure across distributed, multi-vendor environments.

The Automation Suite provides:

Days or weeks saved on configuration and provisioning using declarative automation, which simplifies server configurations and software deployment.

Infrastructure discovery and automation down to the network’s infrastructure layer with open APIs and Dell services to support integration with the telecom business support systems (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS).

Comprehensive telemetry on equipment temperature, CPU and memory utilisation, to help AI operations make more informed decisions on network operations.

Proactive, predictive support with specialised insights from a dedicated telecom-trained team, and new services to design and build custom blueprints tailored to customer’s requirements.

“The first step in network cloud transformation is installing the cloud infrastructure platform, both architecturally and operationally,” says Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager of the telecom systems business at Dell Technologies.

“It takes a team to successfully address the people, process and technology aspects of these programs. We’re contributing not only our technology, but our years of cloud transformation experience to ecosystem partnerships with communication service providers around the world.”