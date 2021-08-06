Audi electrifies SA motoring

Audi has committed to an electric future by 2026, the year in which every new Audi model launched on the global market will be all-electric. Reaffirmed at a media event yesterday by Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa, the promise went hand in hand with the news that the automaker will introduce six new e-tron models across three different model ranges to South African consumers in the first quarter of 2022.

“Across the world, the automotive industry is announcing plans to phase out combustion engines to advance the transformation of the industry for the future,” said Sauer. “As Audi South Africa we see ourselves as being in a position to contribute to this global vision, and having the responsibility to do that. Not only are we aligned with the importance of sustainability, but we have the technology, performance and design credentials within our e-tron range, to offer our premium customers an all-electric drive that will inspire and excite.”

Audi South Africa will introduce the following models in the local market next year:

Under the SUV category:

The Audi e-tron 50 and e-tron 55

Under the CUV category:

The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and e-tron Sportback S

Under the high-performance category:

The Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT

Sauer said: “Announcing our electric vehicle range is a key part of our objective to have the youngest and freshest product offering in the market and we’re excited to share more details with our customers on our electric journey over the next few months, leading up to the e-tron range’s official model introduction in quarter one next year.”

Product specification and pricing associated with the e-tron range will be announced closer to retail launch. For more information on Audi’s e-tron range, click here or to watch Audi’s electric vehicle announcement, click here.