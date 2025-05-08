‘Ocean’ celebrates Attenborough’s 99th

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new documentary explores the secrets and vital roles of Earth’s seas: its wonders, challenges, and the potential for recovery.

Ocean with David Attenborough, released yesterday (8 May) to celebrate the legendary film-maker and broadcaster’s 99th birthday, takes viewers on a compelling exploration of the ocean’s vital role in sustaining life.

The documentary, narrated by Attenborough, is screening in select Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas.

The film reveals how Attenborough’s lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Through spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean, he shows why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing. highlighting its richness, complexity, and significance.

Detailed cinematography showcases the wonder of life under the seas and exposes the realities and challenges facing our ocean, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching.

Yet the story is one of optimism, with Attenborough pointing to inspirational stories from around the world to deliver his greatest message: the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.

“After living for nearly 100 years on this planet, I know understand the most important place on earth is not on land, but at sea,” says Attenborough. “This is the story of our ocean and how we must write its next chapter together. For, if we save our sea, we save our world.”

Ocean with David Attenborough is a Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios co-production, in association with All3Media International, National Geographic, and Minderoo Pictures.

The documentary is directed by Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey and Colin Butfield and produced by Nowlan. It is coproduced by Arksen & 10% for the Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Revive Our Ocean, and The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.