Asus unveils OLED Vivobook

Asus announced the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED at a virtual launch event yesterday afternoon. This 2-in-1 Windows 11 device is the world’s first 13.3-inch Windows detachable laptop with an OLED screen. It features a detachable full-size keyboard and a cover stand that has a 170° hinge. There’s also a high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, stored in a handy magnetic pen holder.

Speaking at the online launch event, Nicole Dezen, Microsoft’s corporate VP of device partner sales, said “Windows 11 provides users with the best productivity, casual gaming and entertainment experiences, and the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED delivers on all three.”

In 2022, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in several editions, including two Artist Editions designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. These exclusive editions are themed to reflect modern pop culture.

Your personal OLED TV

The laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision touchscreen — capable of displaying 1.07 billion colours — that sets it apart from other devices in its class. This brilliant display has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio that provides a full-screen viewing experience when watching movies and TV shows — unlike a 16:10 or 4:3 display. It’s also Pantone Validated with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for accurate, vivid colours, and it’s DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for deep blacks and brilliant highlights.

Along with its incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, this means it brings out more details, even in the darkest scenes. This OLED display has a fast 0.2-millisecond response time, and it offers much better eye protection, too, with naturally lower blue-light levels — up to 70% lower than an LCD display — that deliver TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

Completing the exhilarating entertainment experience is the powerful quad-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system, which uses a smart amplifier to safely drive the four wide-range speakers at their maximum possible distortion-free volume — up to 3.5 times louder than with a standard amplifier — for rich and clear audio.

Of course, video streaming and cloud gaming also need fast, uninterrupted connections, so the ultrafast WiFi 6 is enhanced by ASUS WiFi Master technology for more stable, more reliable connectivity. Owners can take advantage of these benefits thanks to the free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that’s bundled with Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

Note or sketch every creative idea

Entertainment doesn’t always have to be passive, and this new laptop enables creative hobbies and interests with its responsive touchscreen and high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0. Pop this Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0-compliant stylus out of its magnetic holder and it’s ready to write, draw or annotate with its 4096-level pressure sensitivity, 5-350 gram pen-tip force and 266 Hz sampling rate.

The four interchangeable pen tips have different textures that mimic 2H, H, HB and HB pencils, providing a truly natural feel for sketching and drawing. Charging is easy via any USB-C charger, and when paired via Bluetooth the shortcut button provides intuitive one-click functions, such as taking screenshots or navigating to the next page of a presentation. It’s suitable for taking advantage of the free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, which includes one month’s access to all the world-renowned Adobe creative apps.

Exclusive Artist Editions

In addition to the standard model, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will also soon be available in two exciting and exclusive Artist Editions that reflect contemporary pop culture and celebrate individuality.

Available in early 2022, the Artist Editions are designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. Steven Harrington is a Californian contemporary artist, and his Artist Edition offers a design inspired by his quirky art pieces. The Philip Colbert Artist Edition is a surrealist take by this London-based contemporary artist.

All special editions include a special cover stand, wallpaper, a special box, a sleeve, a keyboard, a hard cover case and keyboard stickers. The Philip Colbert Artist Edition also comes with a pair of limited-edition shoelaces. Every standard edition Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes bundled with a keyboard, cover stand, and ASUS Pen 2.0.

Availability & Pricing

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available from Q1’22 in South Africa from Computer Mania, with pricing updates to be released soon.