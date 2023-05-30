Ask Arthur
Ask Arthur: Over-ear or on-ear headphones?
A reader wants to know if the design of headphones makes a difference. It’s complicated, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.
Published on
Q: Which is better? Over-ear or on-ear headphones?
A: The choice between on-ear and over-ear designs can be confusing, but it really comes down to personal preference, as both have pros and cons.
On-ear headphones, also known as supra-aural headphones, rest on top of the ears. They are smaller and resemble the shape of your ear. Key considerations include:
- Comfort and sweat: On-ear headphones are generally comfortable and cause less sweating compared to over-ear models.
- Sound leakage: on-ear headphones allow some sound from the surrounding environment to enter and exit.
- Lighter and Less Pressure: They are lighter than over-ear models, resulting in less pressure on the top band that rests on your head. That can make for a more comfortable listening experience.
- Sound quality and comfort: On-ear headphones come in various quality levels, but higher-end models deliver great sound quality and comfort.
Over-ear headphones, or “circumaural headphones” if you want to be too smart, fully encompass the ears within the ear cups. Key considerations include:
- Sound isolation: Over-ear headphones are best for blocking external sounds and providing noise isolation, creating a more intimate environment between you and your music.
- Comfort and sweat: With their larger cups and cushioning, over-ear headphones offer comfortable wear, but can cause some sweating due to minimal air circulation.
- Bulky design: Over-ear headphones are bulkier and may not be ideal if you’re looking to save space.
- Extended use vs Sound quality: While heavier and potentially causing fatigue during extended wear, over-ear headphones deliver superior sound quality and are preferred by audiophiles, studio professionals, and gamers who want immersive audio experience.
Ultimately, it comes down to what suits your individual preferences.