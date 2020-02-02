Featured
Apple back to No1 in smartphones (but only over holidays)
A strong holiday season surge in sales for the new iPhone 11 range saw Apple briefly return to the top of the global smartphone pile, but Samsung and Huawei held onto leadership for the year.
Apple captured the top position in global smartphone sales in the 4th quarter of 2019, thanks to strong performance during the holiday season. However, Samsung held onto the top spot for the full year 2019. Huawei overtook Apple for the number 2 overall position for 2019 – despite being banned from working with American companies and seeing a drop in fourth-quarter shipments.
The overall decline was partly due to weak shipment growth in China, where consumers are still waiting for cheaper 5G handsets to hit the market alongside increased network coverage and 5G speeds. Large inventories from 3Q19 for Huawei as well as competitive pressure on other domestic players also contributed to a sluggish quarter in China.
“Huawei’s performance continued to be strong in China, but while it has been diligently building up a presence as a top tier smartphone player in Western Europe, that’s where shipments saw the biggest hit,” said Melissa Chau, associate research director with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “Things will continue to look challenging for Huawei given that the trade war is still not yet resolved while new uncertainty raised around the Wuhan coronavirus could potentially have adverse effects on not just Huawei, but all players reliant on the China smartphone supply chain.”
Apple captured the top position globally in 4Q19, boosted by a strong performance in the holiday quarter, similar to 2018. Meanwhile, Samsung managed to maintain the top spot for the full year 2019. Despite Huawei’s ongoing challenges outside of China and a notable drop in 4Q19 shipments, it did manage to overtake Apple for the number 2 position overall in 2019.
“The full-year decline in 2019 represents the second consecutive year of falling shipments despite the launch of 5G devices and new innovative handsets such as foldables,” said Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. “Although the overall market dropped once again in 2019, the fourth quarter proved successful for some of the top players such as Apple, Xiaomi, and OPPO, largely due to new models but also shifting focus away from China. Both Xiaomi and OPPO performed well in India and are starting to gain traction in Western Europe in a similar fashion to Huawei a few years ago. Apple performed well domestically as its market share broke fifty percent in the fourth quarter. Looking forward, 5G handsets – and to be more precise, affordable 5G handsets – will need to be the big catalyst in 2020 to avoid three consecutive years of decline.”
Smartphone Company Highlights
Apple shipped 73.8 million iPhones in 4Q19 to grab the top position with year-over-year growth of 7.9%. The iPhone 11 series did well particularly in developed regions like the U.S. and Europe while iPhone XR remained popular globally. According to Apple, the iPhone 11 was the top-selling model every week during December and the three new models were the top three models throughout the quarter. The strong demand for the 11, combined with healthy trade-in promotions and financing plans, made the new device more accessible to a wider variety of consumers than ever before. Looking forward, rumours of a “SE” follow-up device could have Apple earning even more share in emerging markets if the price hits a sweet spot with budget-minded buyers.
Samsung has tended to peak in the third quarter, so being overtaken by Apple in the fourth quarter was not unexpected. The A series continued to perform well although Samsung’s shipment trend slowed with fewer launches and a slowdown in domestic 5G devices, which will take time to pick up internationally. The arrival of the latest Galaxy S series along with a new foldable next month should give the Korean giant a late 1Q20 push. Moreover, IDC expects the more affordable A series to also see some 5G versions at a much lower price point compared to both the S and Note series.
Huawei having filled inventories in the third quarter delivered the expected fourth-quarter decline. The company is still facing heavy inventories to clear in China and the pricing of its Mate 30 series has also been a limiting factor. Nevertheless, domestic channel players are still willing to work with Huawei as it could provide a better brand value locally than its key competitors. As a result, Huawei was still able to keep pushing new stock to channels, helped by the financing support incentives to the channel players. Outside of China, however, Huawei continued to face challenges. Although Huawei launched the Mate 30 series in some international markets, such as Malaysia and Singapore, the lack of Google Mobile Services still impacted its performance.
Xiaomi’s largest market continued to beIndia for the second quarter in a row as it has shifted some focus away from China. The online shopping festival during the Diwali period helped to support Xiaomi’s 4Q19 performance in India. Its Redmi 8/Note 8 series maintained its traction after the shopping festival, which has also helped to support overall shipments. Nevertheless, Xiaomi is facing several challenges, including channel management issues and strong competition from Realme, not just in India but Indonesia as well. Domestically, Xiaomi promoted its CC9 Pro model to showcase the 108MP camera. However, the relatively lower margin and the lack of channel support did not help it gain share against Huawei.
OPPO also slowly shifted focus away from China, with less than 50% of its global volumes being shipped domestically for the first time. It did use its A series to support its 4Q19 performance locally, launched the A11 model with a Quad camera as the key selling point in the low-end segment, and joined the 5G competition in China with the Reno 3 series. However, overall performance was impacted by Huawei and the overall market slowdown. In India, OPPO reinforced its high-end image with heavy promotions around the Reno series, helping OPPO strengthen its position in the US$400-$600 segment where OnePlus has a strong market position in India. In Indonesia, OPPO plans to expand its production facilities. Unlike the Indian market, demand for Reno series was sluggish in Indonesia as OPPO’s brand is more commonly associated with the mid-range segment.
Top 5 Smartphone Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2019 (shipments in millions)
|Vendor
|2019Q4
Shipment
Volumes
|2019Q4
Market
Share
|2018Q4
Shipment
Volumes
|2018Q4
Market
Share
|Year-Over-Year
Change
|Apple
|73.8
|20.0%
|68.4
|18.3%
|7.9%
|Samsung
|69.4
|18.8%
|70.3
|18.8%
|-1.2%
|Huawei
|56.2
|15.2%
|60.5
|16.2%
|-7.1%
|Xiaomi
|32.8
|8.9%
|25.0
|6.7%
|31.1%
|OPPO
|30.6
|8.3%
|29.3
|7.9%
|4.2%
|Others
|106.0
|28.7%
|119.5
|32.0%
|-11.3%
|Total
|368.8
|100.0%
|373.1
|100.0%
|-1.1%
Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q4 2019, January 30, 2020
Notes:
- Data are preliminary and subject to change.
- Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales for all vendors.
- The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.
- Figures represent new shipments only and exclude refurbished units.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 smartphone companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.
Top 5 Smartphone Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, 2019 (shipments in millions)
|Vendor
|2019
Shipment
Volumes
|2019 Market
Share
|2018
Shipment
Volumes
|2018 Market
Share
|Year-Over-Year
Change
|Samsung
|295.7
|21.6%
|292.2
|20.8%
|1.2%
|Huawei
|240.6
|17.6%
|206.0
|14.7%
|16.8%
|Apple
|191.0
|13.9%
|208.8
|14.9%
|-8.5%
|Xiaomi
|125.6
|9.2%
|119.1
|8.5%
|5.5%
|OPPO
|114.3
|8.3%
|113.3
|8.1%
|0.9%
|Others
|403.6
|29.4%
|463.2
|33.0%
|-12.9%
|Total
|1371.0
|100.0%
|1402.6
|100.0%
|-2.3%
Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q4 2019, January 30, 2020
Notes:
- Data are preliminary and subject to change.
- Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales for all vendors.
- The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.
- Figures represent new shipments only and exclude refurbished units.
Nigeria TV rights threat could damage ‘African sports economy’
MultiChoice warns of damage that can result from the Nigerian government ending exclusive rights to broadcast major sporting events in the country, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
A planned directive by the Nigerian government to end exclusive rights in broadcasting major sporting events in the country could cause massive damage to the “African sports economy”, says MultiChoice.
A media statement issued in January by Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said he had instructed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement a regulation mandating exclusive licensees and broadcasters to share exclusive rights with other broadcasters.
The intention, according to Nigeria Communications Week, was to break up a broadcasting monopoly in order to “boost reach and maximise utilisation by all Nigeria’s broadcasters of quality content, in order to grow their respective platforms and investment in more content”.
The clear target is MultiChoice, which has a monopoly on the broadcast of English Premier League football matches. These rights are regarded as the crown jewel for MultiChoice across Africa, as it is one major – and immensely popular – feature that cannot be offered by streaming video-on-demand services at this stage.
“With the new directive, Nigeria’s TV viewers, especially lovers of sports, may come to witness an end to MultiChoice’s monopoly on the live airing of major sporting events,” reported Nigeria Communications Week.
However, MultiChoice has pointed out that investment in sports rights has a massive impact on the sports economy.
“The investment in sports provides substantial revenues for national sporting bodies, which sustain thousands of jobs throughout the value chain,” Joe Heshu, MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs , told Gadget. “The sports economy enables the discovery of talent on and off the field, develops infrastructure, and uplifts communities. The African sports economy is largely funded through the sale of broadcasting rights.”
While the company has not responded publicly to the government statement, it is clear that intensive lobbying is taking place behind the scenes.
“MultiChoice routinely deals with regulatory matters in markets on the African continent where we have a presence,” said Heshu. “We are aware of the statement by the Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture regarding recommendations to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on proposed amendments to the NBC Code. We are guided by and complying with the current NBC Code and the Copyright Laws.”
Heshu said the regulator had not informed MultiChoice directly about the move.
“The NBC is the independent regulator that regulates the industry in the public interest and we have not received any indications from the regulator on this matter. We will continue to constructively engage the authorities in Nigeria in the interest of providing a thriving broadcasting sector.”
Read more below about MultiChoice’s local content plans.
How to harness WhatsApp for business
By SHAUN VAN ROOYEN, Strategic Accounts and Partnerships Manager for Infobip Africa
Today, customers demand more than ever before from brands, including fast, personalised, reliable and free two-way communication.
Organisations that have realised how important it is to reach their customers where they are and on a communication channel that they know and trust, are increasingly looking to WhatsApp Business API (Application Program Interface) as their preferred platform to facilitate this communication, and with good reason.
World’s most trusted chat app
WhatsApp currently boasts 1.5 billion active subscribers, across 180 countries, making it the world’s most used chat app. Unsurprisingly, it is also the most widely used chat app on the African continent, as well as in South Africa, where nine out of 10 Internet users are active on WhatsApp, according to research findings.
Aside from the ubiquitous nature of the chat app, WhatsApp Business API has the potential to connect businesses with customers in a familiar and privately secure way. By providing services over the channel, organisations can expect to increase the likelihood of customer engagement and consequently loyalty due to convenience, trust and familiarity this chat app provides. As a result, they can ultimately move their business in a new direction by introducing a ‘pull strategy’ that is engaging, interactive and fun and move away from a more costly low ROI (Return On Investment) traditional ‘push strategy’.
The customer-centric approach to communication
The channel allows organisations to leverage rich and branded content, such as images, sound, documents and video, as well as conversations initiated by themselves or by their customers.Using WhatsApp Business API, a brand can build a rich multimedia two-way communication channel with its customers at an enterprise scale.
The benefits to mid-sized to large enterprises, is that they can use WhatsApp Business API for a wide range of customer-centric communications and queries that automate processes which include applications, and registrations, status confirmations and updates , location services, transaction alerts, one-time pin’s , Two Factor Authentications (2FA’s) and payment reminders, among others.
Essentially, it is the ideal communication channel for companies that have a large customer base and a large volume of Business to Consumer (B2C) activity, and whose call centres or offices are routinely inundated with repetitious queries. WhatsApp Business API is perfectly positioned to take over this form of communication and provide a self-service channel that is easy to use and can be automated without frustrating the customer.
Increasing automation to deal with critical issues
The benefit of introducing automation via a channel such as WhatsApp Business API into a call centre is that it frees up call centre agents to deal with more intricate and urgent queries.
A recent example of this is a local bus ticketing company that handles a call volume of about 10 000 calls a week, with about 80% of the queries being about whether a bus is leaving for a specific destination on a particular day, what the price of the ticket is and what the time departure is.
The company’s call centre agents had to repeatedly go through the same process, which was time-consuming,labour intensive and in some cases demoralising. Automating this communication via WhatsApp Business API, would take a massive load off the call centre and allow agents to deal with critical issues, such as attending to customers who have bought the wrong ticket, or those trying to trace a refund.
These are typical issues that need human intervention, however, a team of real-time chat agents and the customer can continue to use WhatsApp to chat rather than speaking to an agent telephonically.
Hence, there is no need to fear that chat apps will make humans redundant but could in fact create new positions for those who will need to become real-time chat agents, manage the system and teach the chat agents or Chatbot the required language to use.
Security is key
It is also worth reiterating that WhatsApp communications are end-to-end encrypted to extremely strong standards. In fact, the chat app’s messages are more secure than many other digital channels and are just as well suited to confidential messages as SMS or email.
Innovative and forward-thinking companies, that are bold and agile enough to seize the opportunity, are upping the stakes on conversational commerce by enabling the customers to use WhatsApp Business API to communicate and transact with them. Can your organisation afford to be left behind?