AppDate: Quick loans for SMEs

Fundrr

Fundrr provides one of the quickest turnarounds on business funding applications in the market. The application and signup process is all completed online and in under eight minutes, with responses provided within 24 hours.

It offers loans for South African businesses in any industry, as long as they have at least a 6-month track record and a minimum revenue of R30,000 per month.

Fundrr uses technology and real-time data to score the businesses that apply for funding. It creates a more complete picture of a small business and its growth possibilities. These various data inputs produce a Fundrr Score, and fast loans are provided, ranging from R20,000 to R5-million.

The repayment of the funding facility is mostly tied to the business’s cash flow patterns. In this way, Fundrr is able to provide a repayment frequency that will not be an added burden. By using risk-based pricing, lower-risk businesses can expect to pay lower rates.

“Even before the pandemic, one of the biggest challenges for small businesses was accessing funding,” says Idan Jaan, co-founder of Fundrr. “Banks prefer not to underwrite small businesses. The amount of paperwork and long turnaround times exclude most small businesses from accessing the working capital they need. This became even more pronounced during the lockdowns as businesses were also not generally able to access government grants.”

Platform: And device with an up-to-date Internet browser

Expect to pay: A free service but interest will be charged on loans

Stockists: Visit the Fundrr page here for more information

Xago

Xago allows one to send money at a reasonable rate across borders.

Xago’s Xchange feature enables one to send and receive XRP (Ripple) cryptocurrency with the transaction appearing on the XRP Ledger in around 3.8 seconds, minimising the risk of currency exchange fluctuations.

In terms of security, the app leaves little to chance with its neuromorphic computing technologies that simulate human cognition, or how the brain naturally and instinctively recognises people. The result is a more secure and convenient client experience when registering and logging in to transact on Xago’s platform.

Xago’s partners include Bequant, Bitmama, Paxful, Forex Varsity, Timeless Capital, with more joining monthly.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Visit Xago here for more information.

Engen 1app

Back in 2018, a BusinessTech poll of over 7,000 respondents showed that a mere 37% of motorists don’t tip pump attendants.

Engen aims to change this with its new Tip an Attendant feature in the Engen 1app app. Ukheshe Technologies, Telkom and Engen have collaborated to create a QR code solution, which allows motorists to tip attendants and cashiers by scanning a QR code using their Engen 1app or any payment app that supports Masterpass QR payments.

When a petrol attendant’s QR code is scanned, and a tip is made, it is automatically deposited into a Telkom Pay Digital Wallet. This digital wallet allows the attendant to withdraw the money from Pick ‘n Pay or a CashExpress ATM, or purchase airtime, data and other VAS services. They can also purchase goods at any merchant that supports QR code payments or any e-commerce store using a virtual card.

Fuel pump attendants and Quickshop cashiers will be assigned a personal QR code. After registering for a Telkom Pay Digital Wallet through WhatsApp, they can start receiving tips from customers paying on the Engen 1app.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Visit the Engen 1app page here for more details

Huawei Apps UP developer competition

In this year’s Huawei Apps UP developer competition, five South African apps were named in the 20 app regional finalist shortlist:

Coresthetics is an exercise and fitness app that focuses on creating customised and personalised workouts based on the equipment (or lack thereof) that an individual can access. Download the app here.

Droppa ensures that moving home or office is a more efficient process. This on-demand delivery service is designed for transporting office and household goods and furniture, with a built-in delivery tracker. Download the app here.

K53 App helps one pass one’s learners and drivers licence for motorbikes and vehicles. The learning section has three parts; road rules, road signs, and vehicle controls, providing information on each of these, as well as practice tests. Download the app here.

Secura is a security app that assists users whenever they are in danger or feel threatened. A panic button alerts the control centre, which then dispatches an armed response unit to the phone’s GPS location. The app also features an on-demand response service for medical emergencies. Download the app here.

UniAPS provides high school students in South Africa with a way of checking what tertiary education degrees and courses they are eligible for, based on the marks they have received in their final year of school. This saves the students time, as they won’t apply for courses for which they will not be accepted. It also relieves the burden on institutions, as they don’t have to process as large a number of applicants. Download the app here.

Platform: The apps are all available through the Huawei AppGallery

Expect to pay: All apps are free downloads.

FYI play it safe

FYI play it safe is an app for parents that informs them when their child’s online interactions and social media activity show potential signs of cyberbullying, depression, chats with online predators, or when they engage in adult content. This is not a parental control app, but rather an added layer of protection, which gives parents a chance to know when to talk with their children and what to talk about.

The app was previously only available on Android, but has since been developed for iPhone users and for those who want to monitor their child’s behaviour through an Internet browser.

FYI play it safe was founded by concerned parents of teens who don’t want to deprive children of using smartphones, but who want to keep them as safe as possible in an online environment without invading their privacy.

Platform: Android, iOS and any other device with an up-to-date Internet browser.

Expect to pay: The family package supporting up to four children costs R1,200 a year.

Stockists: Visit the FYI play it safe website here for more information on the app and downloading instructions.