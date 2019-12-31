Featured
AppDate: MTN ramps up international transfers
In his latest app roundup, SEAN BACHER focuses on MTN Homeland, big growth in FNB’s eWallet spend, Nedbank’s Money App Lite, Afri Ride and iKhokha Vend.
MTN Homeland
MTN is ramping up its efforts to enhance access to digital and financial services for its customers. The company’s latest fintech innovation is a mobile remittance application – MTN Homeland – aimed at facilitating money and airtime transfers from Europe to Africa and parts of the Middle East.
MTN Homeland allows remittances from Europe to Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Rwanda and Uganda, while airtime can be sent to Afghanistan, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Uganda, Yemen and Zambia.
MTN Homeland also supports MTN’s contribution to the achievement of the tenth UN Sustainable Development Goal, which is to reduce inequality within and among countries. One of these SDG’s targets is to reduce the price of remittances to under 3% of the value of the remittance into Africa. MTN Homeland has been priced with that target in mind.
Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet browser
Expect to pay: A free service
Stockists: Visit MTN Homeland here
Read more about FNB’s increased usage in eWallets, Nedbank’s new Money Lite app, Afri Ride app for ride sharing, and iKhokha Vend.
Featured
AR, VR, worth $30bn by 2030
A IDTechEx report on AR, VR and MR products by technology analyst Dr. Charlotte Coles discusses the technology, market, and players of the past, present and future.
XR, or extended reality, products are at the forefront of technological change. Virtual reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR). With so many different XR products now available for a variety of use cases, it is important to understand how the different technologies are used, and companies which create them. IDTechEx Research have recently published a report called “Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality 2020-2030”, which provides a deep understanding of the XR market, and includes market research on AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality) and MR (mixed reality) areas, compiled from historic data from nearly 100 companies and over 170 distinct products and forecasts from 2020-2030.
Gaming
One of the most well-known uses of VR headsets is in gaming applications. Companies such as Oculus, HTC, and Sony, have created a range of products which consumers can use for a total immersive gaming experience. However, there are also other applications for XR products such as remote assistance and training. The report includes analysis of these applications and identifies the key leaders in the AR, VR and MR fields.
Investment is high for AR
AR companies have received high levels of investment over the past 10 years, with investors targeting the future potential of companies. For example, Magic Leap received over $500m in funding in 2017, but only released its first product in 2019. Although the turnaround to reap the financial reward is potentially longer than VR products, there is still a high level of interest in this field.
Wide variety of products and end–use cases
The report “Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality 2020-2030” (www.IDTechEx.com/ARVR) also shows that there is a wide variety of technology in use in AR/VR/MR fields. There have been great advancements in resolution, for example, in the past decade. This creates a more immersive experience for the user. Although this experience is far from perfect, as some users still experience motion sickness, it shows that in the future this field will continue to grow as there is continued update of these devices in the future.
Skills Gap and the Knowledge Transfer Problem
One use case discussed in the report is the use of augmented reality products to help solve the “Skills gap” problem. This is where talented, skilled workers are leaving the workforce to retire before the knowledge they have gained can be passed onto new workers. This report discusses how augmented reality headsets allow workers to record their processes, to be transformed into workflows, increasing efficiency for new workers who can follow the steps.
This report on augmented, virtual and mixed reality markets is part of IDTechEx’s wearables portfolio, which includes research on a variety of wearable technologies, including haptics and e-textiles. To find out more about Wearable Technology research available from IDTechEx visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/WT or to connect with others on this topic, IDTechEx is hosting: Wearable Europe – Applications and Commercialization, 13 – 14 May 2020, Estrel Convention Center, Berlin, Germany www.WearableEurope.tech. This XR report encompasses data from a variety of events, such as CES (2017, 2018) and AWE 2019, profile calls to companies, and background research. To learn more about the array of AR, VR and MR products, the IDTechEx Research Report “Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality 2020-2030” is now available for purchase.
Featured
Ericsson expects 2.6bn 5G subscribers by 2025
5G to cover up to 65 percent of the world’s population by the end of 2025 and handle 45 percent of global mobile data traffic
Ericsson expects the global number of 5G subscriptions to top 2.6 billion within the next six years, driven by sustained momentum and a rapidly developing 5G ecosystem. The forecast is included in the November 2019 edition of the Ericson Mobility Report, alongside a range of other forecasts with an end-of-2025 timeline and communications service provider insights.
Average monthly data-traffic-per-smartphone is forecast to increase from the current figure of 7.2 GB to 24 GB by the end of 2025, in part driven by new consumer behavior, such as Virtual Reality (VR) streaming. With 7.2 GB per month, one can stream 21 minutes of HD video (1280 x 720) daily, while 24 GB would allow streaming 30 minutes of HD video with an additional six minutes of VR each day.
The report also projects that 5G will cover up to 65 percent of the global population by the end of 2025 and handle 45 percent of global mobile data traffic.
2019 is the year leading communications service providers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America switched on their 5G networks. South Korea has already seen a big 5G uptake since its April 2019 launch. More than three million subscriptions were collectively recorded by the country’s service providers by the end of September 2019.
China’s launch of 5G in late October has also led to an update of the estimated 5G subscriptions for the end of 2019, from 10 million to 13 million.
Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says: “It is encouraging to see that 5G now has broad support from almost all device makers. In 2020, 5G-compatible devices will enter the volume market, which will scale up 5G adoption. The question is no longer if, but how quickly we can convert use cases into relevant applications for consumers and enterprises. With 4G remaining a strong connectivity enabler in many parts of the world, modernizing networks is also key to this technological change we’re going through.”
Given its current momentum, 5G subscription uptake is expected to be significantly faster than that of LTE. The most rapid uptake is expected in North America with 74 percent of mobile subscriptions in the region forecast to be 5G by the end of 2025. North East Asia is expected to follow at 56 percent, with Europe at 55 percent.
Other forecasts include: total number of cellular IoT connections now seen at five billion by the end of 2025 from 1.3 billion by end 2019 – a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent. NB-IoT and Cat-M technologies are estimated to account for 52 percent of these cellular IoT connections in 2025.
Year-on-year traffic growth for the third quarter of 2019 was high at 68 percent, driven by the growing number of smartphone subscriptions in India, the increased monthly data traffic per smartphone in China, better device capabilities, an increase in data-intensive content, and more affordable data plans.
Customer insights shared in collaborative feature articles
In a collaborative article written with SK Telecom, the report takes a detailed look at how the South Korean service provider is applying a 5G cluster deployment strategy centered around providing a premium 5G network experience and innovative services to customers in selected geographical locations.
Another article, co-authored with the MTN Group, examines how the South African-based service provider’s focus on user experience and customer loyalty has resulted in measurable network improvements and commercial gains in Rwanda and Ghana.
The report also takes an in-depth look at service providers’ tariff plans, revealing that most service providers who have launched 5G have priced 5G packages about 20 percent higher than their nearest available 4G offering. Lastly, there is an article describing how automotive IoT meets different use case requirements of automotive and transport applications.