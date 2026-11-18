Photo by Hiurich Granja on Unsplash.

New research reveals that the stress of flying is keeping passengers from booking trips, with tech offering airlines a way to win them back, writes GINA CASE.

The thought of airport queues, flight delays and missing luggage is enough to stop millions of people from booking a holiday. New research reveals that 42% of air travellers have decided against taking a trip because they expected the journey to be too stressful.

The findings come from the 2026 Passenger IT Insights report by aviation technology company SITA, based on a survey of nearly 8,000 travellers across 24 countries. It found that 63% experience anxiety during their journeys, with the biggest frustrations coming from delays, crowded terminals, security checks and uncertainty about checked baggage.

The consequences extend well beyond unhappy passengers. Airlines are losing potential bookings, and airports are losing spending that would otherwise go to shops, restaurants and lounges.

SITA found that 37% of travellers would spend more at airports if the journey were less stressful. That makes passenger anxiety a commercial problem as much as a customer service issue.

“Every trip we win back is a seat filled, a parking space sold and a coffee bought,” says SITA CEO David Lavorel. “Travelers are telling us where the stress comes from: delays, queues and worrying about their bags. Most of it comes down to not knowing what happens next. When airlines, airports, ground handlers and border agencies share what they know, passengers can see what is coming before they have to ask.”

Frequent flyers are also fed up

The research reveals that experience does little to protect travellers from airport frustrations. Six in ten frequent flyers have abandoned a potential trip because of anticipated stress, despite being among the passengers most familiar with airports and airline procedures.

More than half of travellers under 30 have made the same decision. This is a serious concern for airlines hoping to build long-term relationships with younger passengers.

The encouraging finding for the aviation industry is that eight in ten respondents believe technology can reduce travel stress. Among frequent flyers, that figure rises to 89%, compared with 86% for travellers under 30.

Much of the improvement passengers want involves information they can receive directly on their phones.

Real-time flight updates, estimates of security waiting times and notifications about baggage movements can help passengers manage their journeys without repeatedly checking departure boards or searching for airline staff.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being considered for this role, with four in ten passengers willing to receive real-time travel updates from AI systems.

Such systems could follow a passenger’s journey and provide notifications when circumstances change, including an updated departure time, a new boarding gate or changes to baggage delivery.

The technology becomes more valuable when different organisations share their information. Airlines may know about a delayed aircraft, airport operators may have current queue information, and baggage handlers may know where a suitcase has been transferred.

Combining these sources could give passengers a much clearer account of their journey.

The airport shopping problem

One of SITA’s more surprising findings concerns the time passengers spend between passing through security and boarding their flights.

Airports depend heavily on this period, known in the industry as dwell time, because it gives passengers an opportunity to shop, eat and use other commercial facilities.

Yet the research found that a third of passengers now experience anxiety during this stage of their journey, three times the proportion reported in 2023.

That creates an uncomfortable contradiction for airports. The same time they hope passengers will spend enjoying shops and restaurants is increasingly being spent worrying about boarding announcements and possible changes to travel plans.

A passenger who knows exactly when a flight will board and how long it will take to reach the gate can make better decisions about how to spend the remaining time.

Real-time information screens and phone alerts could consequently influence airport revenues without requiring additional retail space.

“In the airport, passengers are calmest at check-in and boarding, where the journey is already on their phone,” says Lavorel. “The rest of the journey should feel the same, especially when plans change. If a flight is rescheduled, passengers should know straight away: the new departure time, how to reach their new gate and where their bag is. That is what puts minds at ease.”

Border technology offers an example

The research also identifies a substantial difference in passenger experiences at immigration and border checkpoints.

Across the surveyed countries, 37% of travellers reported negative emotions at border control.

In the United Arab Emirates, where 77% of passengers used technology during border processing, only 13% reported negative emotions.

The comparison suggests that automated and digitally assisted border procedures can improve the passenger experience, although the figures alone do not establish that technology accounts for the entire difference.

Biometric identity verification, electronic gates and automated document checks can reduce the time spent in traditional passport queues. The benefits depend on how reliably the systems operate and how effectively airports manage passengers who still require manual processing.

In Africa, growing passenger demand places additional pressure on airport infrastructure, making improvements in queue management and passenger information increasingly valuable.

The SITA findings also suggest that airports can benefit commercially from reducing uncertainty even when major infrastructure expansion is difficult.

Better information about waiting times and baggage collection can be introduced alongside existing systems, although cooperation between airlines, airport operators and government agencies remains essential.

Technology cannot prevent every delayed flight or misplaced suitcase. It can, however, help passengers make informed decisions about their journeys and reduce the frustration of discovering problems too late to do anything about them.

The research makes clear that anxiety is influencing purchasing decisions long before travellers reach an airport. Addressing it could therefore help airlines recover demand as well as improve the experience of passengers who have already booked.

“Calm is a commercial measure,” says Lavorel. “Airlines see it in bookings, and airports in how passengers use their time once they are through security. Improve today’s experience and we’ll unlock tomorrow’s demand.”

* Gina Case is writer and contributor for Gadget.

