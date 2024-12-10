Air France-KLM go codeshare with Airlink

Photo supplied

Members of the Flying Blue loyalty programme will be able to earn miles on Air France and KLM-marketed flights operated by Airlink.

The Air France–KLM airline operation has announced a new codeshare agreement with South African carrier Airlink.

The commercial partnership will offer Air France and KLM customers access to an extensive range of destinations in the Southern Africa region via Johannesburg (JNB) and Cape Town (CPT) airports. At this stage, the codeshare agreement is active on 14 Airlink domestic destinations in South Africa.

Air France-KLM and Airlink plan to expand it in the future, with additional destinations to come in Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, St Helena, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Expansion is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

Air France and KLM currently operate up to 14 weekly flights to Johannesburg and 14 weekly flights to Cape Town on departure from their respective hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

Under this agreement, members of Flying Blue, the loyalty program of Air France-KLM, will be able to earn miles on Air France and KLM-marketed flights operated by Airlink.

“This codeshare agreement is a significant milestone for Air France-KLM in Southern Africa,” says Wilson Tauro, Air France-KLM country manager for Southern Africa. “It reflects our commitment to offering seamless travel experiences and expanding our reach to connect customers to key destinations in South Africa. Together with Airlink, we are unlocking new opportunities for travellers while strengthening our presence in this vital market.”

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD of Airlink, said:

“Our long-standing commercial interline arrangement with Air France-KLM has created a solid foundation on which to build a more committed relationship with this codeshare. It is a crucial relationship as both Air France and KLM provide extensive reach into many of Airlink’s key source markets in Europe and beyond. Importantly, they both operate direct services to Airlink’s Johannesburg and Cape Town hubs.”