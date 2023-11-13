Airbnb revamps guest info

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The accommodation service is introducing three major upgrades to help guests understand what to expect.

Global online accommodation booking service Airbnb has introduced three major upgrades, including a feature called Guest Favourites.

Revamped ratings & reviews, and a new Listings tab round out a set of tools intended “to help hosts better showcase their homes” and for guests to “understand exactly what to expect before they book”.

Airbnb has more than 7-million homes all over the world on its books.

“Each home is one-of-a-kind, and this uniqueness is what sets Airbnb apart,” the company said in a statement last week. “But guests have told us that with so much variety, it can be hard to know what they’re going to get. This is why many people prefer hotels, and it’s the #1 obstacle preventing them from booking on Airbnb.”

As a result, it has introduced three major upgrades”

Guest Favorites – “A collection of the 2-million most-loved homes on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews, and reliability.”

Revamped ratings & reviews – “A redesigned ratings page, with new features to help guests understand the quality of every home.”

Listings tab – “People often describe checking into an Airbnb as a ‘moment of truth’— when you find out if the home you booked meets your expectations,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. “Too often, it doesn’t. We’re changing that. With Guest Favorites, revamped reviews, and the new Listings tab, you’ll now know exactly what to expect every time you book.”

* For more information, visit: https://news.airbnb.com/airbnb-2023-winter-release/