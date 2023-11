Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A reader is concerned that new technology will kill his career. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK weighs up the answer.

A: While AI will definitely automate certain tasks and streamline processes, it’s not as likely to replace entire jobs that have already been leveraging the Internet.