CES 2026: Samsung cleans up across categories

Photo courtesy Samsung.

New products and services from Samsung Electronics have been recognised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with multiple CES 2026 Innovation Awards, across mobile, home entertainment, home appliances and semiconductors.

The CES Innovation Awards program celebrates excellence in design and engineering across a broad spectrum of consumer technology categories. Samsung says the honours reinforce the company’s vision of creating a seamlessly connected ecosystem that enhances convenience, creativity and accessibility. The awards also spotlight Samsung’s efforts in AI integration, immersive displays, smart home solutions and advanced semiconductor technologies that power next-generation devices.

In particular, the Samsung Visual Display Business earned a number of innovation awards with two Best of Innovation winners. This includes honours for Samsung TV and commercial screens, as well as audio and memory products and monitors. In addition, the Digital Appliances Business was also honoured with awards, including the refrigerator’s AI Vision Inside and Auto Open-Door features along with its latest home-focused innovations that elevate the user experience through enhanced convenience and functionality.

From pioneering innovations in XR form factors to advancing intelligent AI solutions for everyday life, these awards underscore Samsung’s role in shaping the future of technology and delivering experiences that are more connected, personalised and seamlessly integrated than ever before.

CES 2026, the premier global stage for breakthrough technology and design, is running from 6 to 9 January 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering attendees a first look at the next generation of Samsung innovations.

Samsung provided the following highlights of its CES 2026 Best of Innovation award winners:

Samsung’s S3SSE2A is the industry’s first embedded security chip to feature hardware-based Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) – providing powerful protection against future quantum computing threats. As quantum computers grow in capability, they could break traditional encryption, putting sensitive personal and enterprise data at risk. S3SSE2A is designed to prevent that by securely processing and storing data directly on the chip using advanced cryptographic algorithms compliant with the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

This hardware-level protection goes beyond software-only solutions, delivering long-term security and system integrity. It also supports secure device authentication and encrypted communication—ideal for mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices where security is essential. Certified to CC EAL6+, the highest level of security assurance in the industry, S3SSE2A withstands both physical and digital attacks. By embedding quantum-resilient encryption within the silicon itself, Samsung enables designers to build smarter, safer systems ready for the next era of connected intelligence. S3SSE2A is also an Honouree in the Embedded Technologies category.

In the Common Criteria (CC) certification, an international security standard, the minimum attack resistance time required for IC security certification (EAL 4+ or above) is specified as one week (168 hours), and failure to meet this requirement indicates non-compliance with the security certification level.

Highlighted CES 2026 Innovation Award Honorees

XR & Spatial Computing Category: Galaxy XR

Galaxy XR is Samsung’s eXtended reality headset, which is built on Android XR a new platform developed together by Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm. This open, scalable platform with multimodal AI at its core enables Galaxy XR to unleash limitless possibilities for the future of discovery, play, and work. By blending the physical world with the virtual world, Galaxy XR provides unparalleled, immersive experiences in an infinite space, while creating a dynamic spatial canvas where users’ sight, gestures, and voice combine to interact with the outside world. Galaxy XR embodies a vision for the future, where the synergy of AI and XR transform the possibilities of personal computing and expand mobile AI into a new frontier of immersive and meaningful possibilities.

Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung’s thinnest, lightest and most durable foldable yet – packed with a 200MP wide-angle camera, immersive screen for multitasking and editing, powerful Galaxy AI. In its most innovative form-factor yet, Galaxy Z Fold7 is meticulously designed to be thin, light and durable, allowing users to move with confidence. This is made possible by its advanced Armor Aluminum frame, IP48 water resistance, an enhanced Armor FlexHinge, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back screens. With expansive screens inside and out, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers the ultra-experience, unfolded.

The Galaxy Watch8 series offers two models including Galaxy Watch8 Classic, with its signature rotating bezel, and Galaxy Watch8, the thinnest Galaxy Watch to date. Coupled with the all-new cushion shape, the Galaxy Watch8 series has a distinctive edge with sleek lines that protects the display without getting in the way of your routine. Crafted to maximise your days and your wellbeing with new features like Running Coach, Bedtime Guidance, Antioxidant Index, and Vascular Load, Watch8’s series revamped design and Dynamic Lug system fit on your wrist comfortably for precise sensor contact and accurate health tracking.

You must be 13 or over to wear Galaxy XR. Battery pack connection is required to use the device. Users should not wear the device in moving vehicles or during activities that require focus – including cycling, driving, or physical exercise. Doing so may cause distraction and increase the risk of discomfort or injury. Galaxy AI features by Samsung are free through 2025 and require Samsung account login. Available for outdoor running only; requires at least 12 minutes of running with GPS on and initial setup. Galaxy AI features track data and require compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, Samsung Health app and Samsung account. Bedtime Guidance: Must wear watch for 3 consecutive nights and set optimal wake-up time in the Samsung Health app. Not intended for medical use.

Vascular Load available on Android phones (Android 10 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app (v6.30.2 or above). Samsung account login required. To measure vascular load, it is required to wear Galaxy Watch (Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch8 and later released Galaxy Watch series) when sleeping for at least 3 days out of recent 14 days. Vascular load monitoring is for fitness and wellness only. If you’ve been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease or are recovering from surgery, be sure to follow your doctor’s treatment plan. This is a Labs feature that you can preview before its official launch. If you don’t want to use this experimental feature, you can turn it off in Samsung Health settings.

Computer Hardware & Components: PM9E1 M.2 22×42

PM9E1 M.2 22×42 is the world’s first PCIe Gen5 Solid State Drive (SSD) in an ultra-compact 22mm x 42mm M.2 form factor for AI PCs, delivering breakthrough performance and spatial efficiency. Designed for premium gaming, next-gen on-device AI, and high-end computing, PM9E1 offers industry-leading sequential read/write speeds of up to 14.8GB/s and 13.4GB/s. With capacities up to 4TB unprecedented in this size class it’s engineered for space-constrained compute systems without compromising performance. PM9E1 M.2 22×42 is powered by Samsung’s in-house “Presto” controller and cutting-edge V8 TLC V-NAND, ensuring exceptional power efficiency, responsiveness, and durability. Its robust architecture supports secure data operations with SPDM (Security Protocol and Data Model) v1.2 for device-level authentication and firmware integrity. Whether accelerating AI workloads or streaming ultra-high-resolution content, PM9E1 defines the future of fast, secure, and compact storage.

Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility: Detachable AutoSSD

Samsung’s Detachable AutoSSD is the industry’s fastest auto-grade storage technology for mass production target, purpose-built for demanding in-vehicle environments. Unlike embedded storage, it features a modular E1.A form factor that separates the controller and NAND, improving heat dissipation, extending product life, and simplifying upgrades or replacement. Engineered for real-world conditions, Samsung’s Detachable AutoSSD includes an automotive-grade connector and adapter built to withstand constant shock, vibration, and temperature variation. It is powered by Samsung’s 8th-generation V-NAND and a PCIe Gen4 NVMe controller built on a 5nm process, delivering fast, efficient performance. Samsung’s Detachable AutoSSD enables reliable, high-capacity storage for the connected and autonomous vehicles of tomorrow.

Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps: LPDDR6

As AI, edge computing, and mobile platforms continue to evolve, the demand for faster, more efficient, and secure memory is reaching new heights. LPDDR6 is a next-generation memory solution engineered to meet these demands. Built on an advanced 12nm process, LPDDR6 supports blazing-fast data rates of up to 10.7Gbps and features an expanded I/O count to maximise bandwidth—ideal for data-intensive mobile applications, edge computing, and AI workloads. A dynamic power management system intelligently tunes power consumption by workload, delivering approximately 21% better energy efficiency than its predecessor. LPDDR6 also introduces enhanced security mechanisms to safeguard data integrity, expanding its role beyond mobile into industrial and mission-critical AI environments. With its scalable, cross-platform architecture and eco-conscious design, LPDDR6 strikes a powerful balance between performance, energy savings, and reliability—making it an essential memory solution for the intelligent systems of tomorrow.

The first PCIe 4.0 NVMe Client SSD for use in PC manufacturing.

PCIe 4.0 delivers sequential read speeds of 7,000 MB/s that’s 50% faster. Compared to Samsung NVMe SSD PM981a 2TB. Performance may vary depending on host configuration.

M.2 Type 2280. The discreet M.2 form factor is available with 2TB capacity.

ISOCELL HP5 is the smallest 200 mega-pixel image sensor for mobile devices. The sensor is only half the size of a penny and packs 200-million of the industry’s tiniest 0.5 sized pixels, each just 1/100th the width of a strand of human hair. Leveraging Samsung’s cutting-edge proprietary pixel technology, the ISOCELL HP5 achieves superb light absorption and signal conversion, overcoming challenges once thought impossible at this scale. The 0.5㎛ sized pixel allows the 200MP sensor to fit in 1/1.56” optical format, a format typically used for 50MP sensors. This allows smartphone manufacturers to upgrade their devices to 200MP with ease. The ISOCELL HP5 not only delivers exceptional image detail but also can take vivid 8K video at 30fps resolution to fully capture the moment that matters the most for the end-users.

Sustainability & Energy: T7 Resurrected

T7 Resurrected Portable Solid State Drive (PSSD) features a unique body case design crafted from 100% recycled aluminum certified by TÜV Rheinland. By eliminating the colouring process, the product showcases the natural luster of aluminum while minimising chemical use and streamlining its manufacturing process. The body case, fabricated from aluminum discarded generated during the production of mobile devices, encourages the cross-division circulation of resources.

Also, the packaging design utilises 100% recycled paper and ASA-certified soy ink.

The T7 Resurrected delivers maximum sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. This allows users to experience rapid data transfers even with large files and efficiently manage data-intensive workloads. Users can install the T7 Resurrected on a wide range of devices and operating systems for seamless use across platforms. The new PSSD is scheduled to launch later this month.