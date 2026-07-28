Africa Prize opens for engineering innovation

Pelebox smart locker system. Photo supplied.

The Royal Academy of Engineering calls on SA’s tech entrepreneurs and engineers for scalable solutions that turn ideas into jobs and enterprises.

The Royal Academy of Engineering has launched its 2027 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation with a call to engineers and innovators in South Africa, the home to two shortlisted candidates this year.

The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, which is part funded by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, is the continent’s leading award focused on advancing engineering-led innovation, created to recognise, encourage and support ingenuity and entrepreneurial talent across sub-Saharan Africa. In 2027, following an eight-month commercialisation programme, the winners will receive a total of £85,000 in prize money, with £50,000 awarded to the overall winner, £10,000 granted to each of three finalists, and a further £5,000 presented for the ‘One-to-Watch’ award.

The Africa Prize’s unique format also offers invaluable training, communication resources, and mentoring to develop their products and businesses with the Academy’s network of expert Fellows. The Africa Prize programme now supports more than 180 businesses from 24 countries.

Meredith Ettridge, Associate Director, International, at the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “The Africa Prize community continues to grow and each year we’re seeing increased engagement from innovators across the continent, continually showcasing the depth and diversity of engineering talent in sub-Saharan Africa. With this year’s Africa Prize Final being held in Johannesburg, we’re excited to hear from even more entrepreneurs based in South Africa who are developing scalable engineering solutions to address local challenges and improve lives.”

Edmund Wessels created Flexigyn , for uterine health and anaesthetics. Photo supplied.

Each year 16 candidates are shortlisted for the Prize, benefiting from a comprehensive support package designed to accelerate their innovations. The support includes an intensive eight-month training programme, focussing on core business skills like financial management and market analysis. The training is designed to support entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into scalable, market-ready solutions. On top of this, participants have access to expert mentoring in business, technology, engineering and communications via the Academy’s extensive network of engineers and industry leaders across Africa and the UK. Alumni of the Prize also benefit from this thriving network and have collectively secured more than $34 million in third-party grants and equity funding to date.

Previous innovators shortlisted for the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Applications span a wide range of sectors. This year’s 16 shortlisted candidates for the 2026 Africa Prize were recognised for innovations developed across 11 African countries. Their solutions include AI-powered maternal and cardiac health tools, mobile dialysis technologies, digital learning platforms for biomedical and coding skills, smart public transport systems, renewable energy for off-grid communities and hospitals, smart agritech, low-cost clean water supply and waste management.

Neo Hutiri, Founder and Managing Director of Technovera, the company behind Pelebox. Photo supplied.

Two recent winners from South Africa include:

Neo Hutiri, Founder and Managing Director of Technovera, the company behind Pelebox, won the Africa Prize for his smart locker system, designed to dispense chronic medicine to regular patients. The innovation cuts down on long queues and eases pressure on clinic resources. So far Neo has reached more than 3000 patients, serving them in just 36 seconds on average. Their aim is a future where people across Africa can access medication in seconds rather than hours.

won the Africa Prize for his smart locker system, designed to dispense chronic medicine to regular patients. The innovation cuts down on long queues and eases pressure on clinic resources. So far Neo has reached more than 3000 patients, serving them in just 36 seconds on average. Their aim is a future where people across Africa can access medication in seconds rather than hours. Edmund Wessels created Flexigyn, a portable device that enables gynaecologists to diagnose and treat uterine health conditions without anaesthetic. By bringing procedures that are usually carried out in specialist operating theatres into local clinics, the product is helping make gynaecological care more accessible, comfortable and affordable for patients. The innovation has reduced costs by 70% and shortened waiting times from 10 months to just two weeks. Since winning the Prize in 2023, Flexigyn has completed development of its minimum viable product and is now preparing for large-scale deployment.

Who is eligible and how to apply

The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation invites applications from both individuals and teams based in sub-Saharan Africa who are currently developing scalable engineering solutions with clear potential to deliver social or environmental impact. Applicants must be fluent in English, with the lead applicant aged 18 or over and both a citizen of, and living in, a sub-Saharan African country. Innovations should be at an early stage of commercialisation and supported by a robust business plan demonstrating a credible path to growth. Hardware-based entries are required to present a working prototype alongside evidence of customer interest, while software or app-based innovations must show a functional minimum viable product and demonstrable user traction. Applicants are also expected to submit supporting materials, including a letter of endorsement, a technical schematic and an image of the innovation.

Applications for Cycle 13 of the Prize open on 13 July and will close on 8 September. The Prize utilises a two-stage application process to streamline submissions for both applicants and reviewers. Interested candidates must apply within this window to be considered for the 2027 shortlist.

For more information and to apply, visit africaprize.raeng.org.uk.