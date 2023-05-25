Adobe opens Firefly AI to all

Adobe has unveiled Generative Fill in Photoshop and opened its Firefly artificial intelligence image creator free to all registered users.

Adobe has made its Firefly artificial intelligence image creator available for free to all registered users, and unveiled Generative Fill in Photoshop, bringing Firefly AI capabilities into design workflows.

The new Firefly-powered Generative Fill is the world’s first “co-pilot” – to use Microsoft’s term for AI tools – in creative and design workflows, giving users a new way to work by adding, extending or removing content from images “non-destructively” using text prompts. This beta release of Photoshop is Adobe’s first Creative Cloud application to integrate Firefly deeply. Adobe promises “an exciting roadmap ahead that will transform workflows across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express”.

Adobe has over a decade-long history of AI innovation, delivering hundreds of intelligent capabilities through Adobe Sensei into applications that hundreds of millions of people rely upon. Features like Neural Filters in Photoshop, Content Aware Fill in After Effects, Customer AI in Adobe Experience Platform and Liquid Mode in Acrobat empower Adobe customers to create, edit, measure, optimize and review billions of pieces of content. Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, now brings even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into workflows where content is created or modified.

Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, launched six weeks ago with an initial focus on the generation of images and text effects. It has quickly became one of the most successful beta launches in Adobe’s history, with beta users generating over 100 million assets. Since its launch, Firefly has been expanded to support vector recoloring and generative fill. Firefly is the only AI service that generates commercially viable, professional quality content and is designed to be embedded directly into creators’ workflows. Firefly’s first model is trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and other public domain content without copyright restrictions. Enterprises will be able to extend Firefly with their own creative collateral in order to generate content that includes the company’s images, vectors and brand language. The integration of Firefly across Adobe Experience Cloud applications will allow marketing organisations to use Firefly to accelerate their content supply chain production.

“By integrating Firefly directly into workflows as a creative co-pilot, Adobe is accelerating ideation, exploration and production for all of our customers,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Digital Media at Adobe. “Generative Fill combines the speed and ease of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, empowering customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations.”

Supercharging Creativity and Design

The deep integration of next-generation AI across Photoshop’s core tools uniquely enables new creative workflows that supercharge ideation with precise creative control for production quality content creation.

Generative Fill automatically matches perspective, lighting and style of images to enable users achieve astounding results while reducing tedious tasks. Generative Fill expands creative expression and productivity and enhances creative confidence of creators with the use of natural language and concepts to generate digital content in seconds: