New Adobe Express with Firefly takes AI beyond beta

Express makes it fast and fun for users across all skill levels to create social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, and logos.

The new Adobe Express with Firefly is now available for the desktop web. The latest version of the AI-first, all-in-one content creation app with Firefly beta generative AI capabilities is making creative expression fast, easy and fun for users of all skill levels to design and share content.

The groundbreaking innovations in Express bring the power and precision of Adobe’s popular photo, design, video, document and generative AI tools into a new AI-first, all-in-one editor, making tasks like creating stunning social video content, touching up images, importing, editing and decorating PDFs and laying out amazing designs, fast and easy.

Express is being used by millions of users globally—spanning all skill levels—to create captivating social content, compelling videos, visually stunning PDFs, digital cards and flyers, engaging book reports and resumes, and much more. Available globally and with Firefly generative AI now supporting prompts in 100+ languages, it’s even easier for Express users to generate high-quality images, create stunning text effects, streamline workflows and improve productivity in their language of choice, all within Express. These new AI-driven features are available now on desktop web, with plans to bring the latest version of Express to mobile soon.

“With groundbreaking innovations and generative AI at the core of Express, we’re empowering an ever-expanding user base with an AI-first, all-in-one tool that makes content creation fast, easy and fun,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. “The all-new Express is revolutionising how people turn ideas into stunning content and we’re just getting started with exciting innovations across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs and more still to come.”

Express for Creative Cloud Members

Whether you’re a student, creative professional, communicator, small business or enterprise, Express is right for you. Creative Cloud memberships include the full paid version of Express Premium. CC members can easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly, or add linked files into Express that always stay in sync across apps. Users can also import and enhance PDFs quickly and easily in Express, adding eye-catching text, images, backgrounds, brand logos and more to uplevel any document. Express enables users to collaborate in real-time, and quickly create content for social media or concept approval, all while empowering teams to stay on brand.

Express in Enterprises

For enterprises, Express bridges workflows between creative professionals and marketers through integrations into Creative Cloud applications as well as Experience Manager, Adobe’s world-class CMS solution in Adobe Experience Cloud. Seamless integrations democratise creativity beyond design teams, and enable organisations to create, collaborate and deliver content velocity at scale. With Express and Firefly for Enterprise, any employee across an organisation can generate beautiful, ready-to-share content.

“Adobe Express has empowered our creatives to focus on high-impact, high-value work while equipping other teams with a powerful but easy-to-use design tool. We can bypass repetitive, manual tasks and save time without compromising our brand or creative output,” said Bridget Esposito, vice president and group creative director at Prudential Financial.

“Ensuring that our brand is represented correctly and coherently in the digital world is paramount, and a task that is distributed across many of our global teams. With Adobe Express, we’re creating outstanding and brand uniform content in a way that’s scalable,” said Christina Lehnert, digital brand experience manager at Carl Zeiss AG.

Creativity for All

Small and medium business owners, solopreneurs, social media influencers, students and more can now easily plan, schedule, preview and publish standout content, all from one place. More than 56M students and educators around the world already have access to Express to collaborate in real-time to create stunning digital portfolios, shared projects, flyers, flashcards, animated videos and more.

Latest Innovations in Express

New all-in-one editor gives users the ability to make high-impact design elements, engaging videos and images, stunning PDFs, animation and standout content ready for Instagram, TikTok and other social channels and platforms.

gives users the ability to make high-impact design elements, engaging videos and images, stunning PDFs, animation and standout content ready for Instagram, TikTok and other social channels and platforms. Firefly integrated into Express makes it possible to quickly generate custom images and text effects from text prompts in over 100 languages and designed to be safe for commercial use.

integrated into Express makes it possible to quickly generate custom images and text effects from text prompts in over 100 languages and designed to be safe for commercial use. Deep workflows with Creative Cloud apps allow users to easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Express, or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps.

allow users to easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Express, or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps. New video, multiple page templates and design elements bring even more inspiration to the largest collection of beautiful, high-quality content, now with nearly 200 million assets including video and design templates, royalty-free Adobe Stock images, video and audio assets, almost 22,000 fonts, plus more icons, backgrounds and shapes.

bring even more inspiration to the largest collection of beautiful, high-quality content, now with nearly 200 million assets including video and design templates, royalty-free Adobe Stock images, video and audio assets, almost 22,000 fonts, plus more icons, backgrounds and shapes. PDF support in the new all-in-one editor makes it even easier to import, edit and enhance documents to create visually stunning PDFs.

in the new all-in-one editor makes it even easier to import, edit and enhance documents to create visually stunning PDFs. More AI-power helps creators to take the guesswork out of design, and quickly find the perfect addition to content or get personalised template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more.

helps creators to take the guesswork out of design, and quickly find the perfect addition to content or get personalised template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more. Quick actions like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs, makes it even easier to create standout content quickly and simply.

like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs, makes it even easier to create standout content quickly and simply. Real-time co-editing and seamless review and commenting capabilities add speed to the creation process.

add speed to the creation process. Animations like Fade In, Pop, Flicker, Bungee bring text, photos, videos and assets to life in a new way. With Animate from Audio, powered by Adobe Character Animator, watch characters come to life with lips and gestures syncing to recorded dialogue.

Availability

Users can access Express for desktop for free with plans to bring the latest version of Express to mobile soon. For existing Creative Cloud members, the Express Premium plan is included. The Express and Firefly enterprise offering is now available.

For more information, visit www.adobe.com.