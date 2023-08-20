Trend Vision One unifies security

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Single platform delivery is designed to consolidate protection, detection, and response, and streamline IT and security operations.

Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro has announced a new product in its next-generation cybersecurity platform. Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security unifies prevention, detection, and response for user endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and data centres. This comprehensive solution aims to support customers throughout their IT modernisation.

“Surging IT complexity is placing unprecedented demand on teams and providing determined adversaries with more opportunity to infiltrate an ever-expanding attack surface,” says Zaheer Ebrahim, solutions architect at Trend Micro Middle East and Africa. “In response to this challenge, our customers want to simplify security without compromising effectiveness. Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security is a direct answer to this need, helping IT and security organisations stop threats faster and take control of risk.”

Trend Vision One givesd customers access to powerful attack surface risk management, cross-layer protection, and capabilities to streamline and harmonise security operations. This approach enables security teams to manage the attack surface, including and extending beyond the endpoint to achieve faster, more accurate threat defence and risk mitigation.

By bringing industry-leading and context-rich visibility for user endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads to the platform, security organisations can significantly streamline operations.



Trend Micro provided the following overview of benefits:

Consolidate products, enhance visibility, and improve correlation : Minimise the cost and complexity associated with cybersecurity tool spread by consolidating point products and integrating user endpoint, server, and cloud workload security — reducing IT operation inefficiency and alert fatigue and closing exploitable security gaps while benefiting from high-fidelity detection and response alerting.

: Minimise the cost and complexity associated with cybersecurity tool spread by consolidating point products and integrating user endpoint, server, and cloud workload security — reducing IT operation inefficiency and alert fatigue and closing exploitable security gaps while benefiting from high-fidelity detection and response alerting. Optimise and customise hybrid IT protection : Leverage specialised security features designed and optimised for physical servers, virtual machines, and cloud workloads.

: Leverage specialised security features designed and optimised for physical servers, virtual machines, and cloud workloads. Improve the IT and SecOps workflow : Access prevention, detection, and response capabilities at your fingertips — including ransomware rollback, predictive machine learning, device control, host-based intrusion prevention, application control, file integrity monitoring, log inspection, and generative AI support — to accelerate and connect SecOps and IT Ops goals.

: Access prevention, detection, and response capabilities at your fingertips — including ransomware rollback, predictive machine learning, device control, host-based intrusion prevention, application control, file integrity monitoring, log inspection, and generative AI support — to accelerate and connect SecOps and IT Ops goals. Reduce risk and pre-empt attacks: Proactively quantify and reduce endpoint and cross-layer risk with complete attack surface risk management (ASRM) with native network, cloud, and email data ingestion.

The solution provides comprehensive protection, detection, and response (EDR) for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, whether on-premises or in the cloud, from within a single, user-friendly console.

Trend Vision One available on AWS Marketplace. Designed to seamlessly integrate into AWS environments, Trend Vision One offers a cybersecurity platform with a focus on organisations safeguarding their cloud workloads. The platform provides advanced threat detection capabilities and in-depth insights, ensuring a resilient defence against evolving digital threats.



