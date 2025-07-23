Acer brings new portable monitors to SA

Photo courtesy Acer.

The new displays feature 15.6-inch Full HD screens, USB-C connectivity, and on-the-go designs in a lightweight form factor.

Acer Africa has released two new portable monitors in South Africa. The displays, the Acer PM161Q J and PM161QT, combine portability with high-performance visuals in a lightweight form factor. Both are designed for mobile professionals, students, educators, and gamers.

Acer says the monitors are built to meet the growing demand for versatile second-screen solutions in a hybrid and mobile world. Both are powered and connected via a USB-C cable.

“The way we work, learn, and play is no longer confined to a single location,” says Glenn du Toit, Acer Africa country manager. “Our new Acer portable monitors are designed for life on the move. These displays offer the perfect blend of portability, performance, and versatility. Whether you need to boost productivity on a business trip, engage students in an interactive lesson, or transform your smartphone into a gaming console on the fly, Acer provides a crisp, vibrant visual experience in an incredibly sleek package.”

The Acer PM161Q J (non-touch version) is priced at R2,499. This model features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display with vibrant 6-bit colours, a 178° wide viewing angle, and a rapid 4ms (G to G) response time. It supports AdaptiveSync (compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC) and weighs just 700g.

Photo courtesy Acer.

The Acer PM161QT (touch-enabled version) is priced at R3,499. This interactive monitor features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, and responsive 10-point touch functionality. It includes HDR10 support for improved contrast and colour depth, a 170° viewing angle, and AdaptiveSync compatibility.

The monitors are built to accommodate varied working and learning environments, with the non-touch model including a foldable cover that supports multiple viewing angles. Their design prioritises ease of use in compact or mobile setups.

The single USB-C connection streamlines setup by supplying both power and data through one cable. This minimises cable clutter and makes the displays suitable for quick transitions between locations.

With support for a wide range of use cases, the monitors can extend screen space for multitasking, enable interactive engagement in educational contexts, and offer a larger viewing area for video or gaming when connected to mobile devices or consoles. AdaptiveSync compatibility ensures smoother visuals, particularly during gameplay.

To help reduce fatigue during prolonged use, both displays feature Acer’s VisionCare technology, aimed at minimising eye strain and encouraging more comfortable viewing over extended periods.

The Acer PM161Q J and PM161QT monitors are available on Takealot and Shopacer, with distribution expanding to other South African retailers by the end of July 2025.