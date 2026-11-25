Photo courtesy Braid.

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A technology company with South African roots has raised $38-million to help businesses offer their own mobile connectivity services, allowing customers to obtain mobile data directly through banking, travel and other apps.

Braid, headquartered in The Hague in the Netherlands, secured the Series A investment in a funding round led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from KPN Ventures, the investment arm of Dutch telecommunications operator KPN.

The company enables businesses to offer branded SIM and eSIM services without having to establish their own mobile networks or negotiate individual agreements with telecommunications operators.

Its platform connects businesses to more than 600 mobile networks across over 200 countries through a single application programming interface (API), allowing connectivity to be incorporated directly into existing apps and digital services.

A customer booking an international flight, for example, could receive mobile data through the airline’s app, avoiding the need to find a separate roaming provider. Banks could offer connectivity as part of customer rewards programmes, with the service presented under their own brands.

Braid says a business can begin testing its platform within three minutes, with a branded mobile service potentially operational within a week.

The approach addresses one of the biggest obstacles facing businesses that want to offer connectivity: the complexity and expense of dealing with network operators and regulatory requirements.

Braid founder and CEO Jignesh Dave encountered these difficulties while establishing a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), a business that sells mobile services using another operator’s network.

Before founding Braid, Dave worked in banking in South Africa and the United Kingdom, including a position at Lloyds, and subsequently spent seven years running an MVNO.

“I spent 18 months and half a million euros just to sell my first SIM card, and that is why Braid exists,” says Dave.

“After seven years running a mobile virtual network, I realised we weren’t really selling SIM cards. We had built the infrastructure that makes connectivity accessible to everyone.”

That experience led him to develop a platform through which other businesses could offer connectivity without building the underlying systems themselves.

“Today a business can start in three minutes. And when brands make connectivity part of their customer experience, they unlock something far more valuable: stronger relationships, greater loyalty and new revenue.”

Launched in 2023, Braid was previously known as Next Communications. The company says it serves close to 90 enterprise customers, including international financial technology and travel businesses.

It was profitable and cash-flow positive before securing the investment, which represents its first external funding round.

The money will support international expansion, the addition of more network partners and further development of its connectivity infrastructure.

KPN’s participation also gives Braid access to the expertise and wholesale telecommunications capabilities of an established European operator.

“Braid has built an impressive platform enabling enterprises to easily embed connectivity into their products through a single API, reducing complexity and accelerating time-to-market,” says Reinout van Ierschot, executive vice-president of KPN Wholesale.

The investment comes as more businesses seek to incorporate connectivity into their own products, especially in travel, where international roaming charges and the inconvenience of switching providers remain persistent customer frustrations.

Braid’s technology allows businesses to provide that connectivity as part of an existing service, potentially creating additional revenue and strengthening customer relationships.

Uthish Ranjan, partner at Octopus Ventures, says the investment reflects the opportunity to simplify an industry traditionally dependent on lengthy negotiations and fragmented systems.

“The best infrastructure businesses make something complex feel effortless. Jignesh and the Braid team have taken an industry built around long negotiations and fragmented systems and created a materially simpler way for businesses to embed connectivity into the products their customers already use.”