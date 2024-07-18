Waste generates Watts

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A green energy initiative is setting a new standard in the recycling industry, emphasising sustainability in the energy-intensive electronic waste industry.

Desco Electronic Recyclers offers recycling solutions for both commercial and consumer electronics, thereby reducing electronic waste and promoting environmental stewardship.

Starting in 2021 with the installation of a 200-kilowatt hybrid inverter connected to the Eskom grid, Desco now operate with a 500-kilowatt off-grid inverter, a 700-kilowatt power supply, a 650-kilowatt PV supply, and 800 kilowatts of storage power.

In an industry where many rely on fossil fuels, the electronic recycler now utilises solar power for all its machinery. This commitment to green energy not only reduces the company’s carbon footprint but also sets a benchmark for others in the e-waste recycling sector.

“By leveraging green energy, we ensure that our mechanical processing infrastructure operates with uninterrupted power, significantly reducing our carbon footprint and promoting resource efficiency,” says Desco director Giulio Airaga.

A key aspect of its success is the scalability of its energy systems. With each introduction of new machinery to handle different types of waste, the energy demands increase. The company has consistently upgraded its energy systems to meet these demands, ensuring every expansion is powered by green energy.

Desco’s partnership with Ferro Energia has been instrumental in this green energy transition.

“Ferro Energia has been an outstanding partner. Their responsiveness and support have been essential in maintaining our green energy systems. This collaboration highlights how industry partnerships can drive significant progress towards a greener future,” says Airaga.