Zynga sends Top Troops into battle

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Zynga studio Socialpoint has launched Top Troops, a new mobile game that blends mobile strategy, RPG and merge mechanics to create a medieval fantasy adventure of combat and conquest.

Top Troops transports players into the colorful Kingdom of King’s Bay as two feuding brothers lead their squads into colossal battles of good versus evil. Players are challenged to merge and battle their way to victory, utilizing endless combinations of strategies to create powerful squad-based armies. Each unit type, from Ninja Moles to Imperial Elves, can be leveled-up and combined strategically to create the perfect army for any challenge. Every choice that players make will determine the fate of their conquests.

“Top Troops is a bold new step into the merge-and-battle genre that combines the best of both worlds with strategic gameplay,” said Akshay Bharadwaj, head of Socialpoint. “We invite players to unleash their inner commander by building powerful empires and leading assassins, necromancer rats, and mermen into combat. With its innovative gameplay and colorful universe, Top Troops is sure to appeal to fans who want the fun and excitement of tactical conquests.”

“From the early days of our collaboration with Socialpoint to today’s launch, we are thrilled to finally bring Top Troops to life,” said Yaron Leyvand, executive vice president of Games at Zynga. “Top Troops is Socialpoint’s first worldwide launch under the Zynga label following our 2022 combination with Take-Two Interactive. Combining Zynga’s expertise and resources with Socialpoint’s success in mobile development and live operations, Top Troops will help to usher in a new phase of growth for our partner studio. This is just the beginning of what’s possible when you bring together the best minds from both teams to create a dynamic and vibrant game.”

Game Features:

Build your army : Merge and level-up your troops to grow and upgrade your units;

: Merge and level-up your troops to grow and upgrade your units; Dominate your enemy : Lead your army into epic, massive battles where strategy and power win the day;

: Lead your army into epic, massive battles where strategy and power win the day; Save the kingdom: Reclaim lost land where you can train, interact with your troops, and farm resources for further expansion;

Reclaim lost land where you can train, interact with your troops, and farm resources for further expansion; Strategize your victory: Master deck building strategies to create the strongest army for varied foes;

Master deck building strategies to create the strongest army for varied foes; Game Modes: Campaign and Player vs. Player.

Top Troops is available for iOS and Android as a free download.