Microsoft promises ‘new worlds’ from Activision

After the $69-billion acquisition, a new trailer underlines the software giant’s commitment for Activision to “continue to deliver”.

It cost a mere $69-billion, but as far as Microsoft is concerned, it was worth spending that on games creator Activision Blizzard to bring its gaming revenues alongside those of Sony.

Now, says Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, which will incorporate the new property, the companies will jointly “create new worlds and stories, bring your favorite games to more places so more players can join in, and we’ll engage with and delight players in new, innovative ways”.

Activision Blizzard is publisher of some of the most played franchises in gaming history across console, PC and mobile, from Pitfall to Call of Duty, World of Warcraft to Overwatch, Candy Crush Saga to Farm Heroes Saga.

“We are intentional about inclusion in everything we do at Xbox – from our team to the products we make and the stories we tell, to the way our players interact and engage as a wider gaming community,” said Spencer. “As one team, we’ll learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people. We’ll do this in a culture that strives to empower everyone to do their best work, where all people are welcome, and is centered on our ongoing commitment of Gaming for Everyone.”

He promised that, as the gaming division grows, it will continue to keep players at the heart of it all.

“We’ll continue to listen to your feedback, build a community where you can be yourself, where developers can do their best work, and continue to make really fun games. As promised, we will also continue to make more games available in more places – and that begins now by enabling cloud streaming providers and players to stream Activision Blizzard games in the European Economic Area, a commitment made to the European Commission.”

He also stressed that the Activision Blizzard, and King games would continue to be welcomed on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC and mobile, “even if Xbox isn’t where you play your favorite franchise. Because when everyone plays, we all win.”