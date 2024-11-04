ZoneAlarm combats mobile cybercrime

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Check Point’s mobile security app blocks ransomware activities before any files can be encrypted.

Check Point’s ZoneAlarm, a mobile security app launched by Aon and Cybersafe, provides protection against cyberthreats. The app’s features are designed to enhance mobile device security and user protection.

One of its main capabilities is anti-ransomware, which detects and blocks ransomware activities before any files can be encrypted, ensuring critical data remains safe. Additionally, it offers malicious app protection, safeguarding against harmful apps and updates.

ZoneAlarm’s anti-phishing feature blocks phishing attempts from websites and apps, protecting users from data theft. It also includes protection against threats that may arise from USB and Bluetooth connections, preventing malicious apps from compromising your device through these external methods.

“To safeguard your device and secure sensitive business information from potential threats, it’s crucial to invest in security measures such as Check Point’s ZoneAlarm,” says Macleod Burrill, Cybersafe CEO.

“While this service is not free, it is offered through Aon and provides comprehensive protection by shielding you against seemingly innocent yet malicious apps, scanning WiFi connections, and blocking access to malicious URLs which are sent in communications like email, SMS and WhatsApp.”

The platform also provides safe browsing, which blocks access to malicious sites, ensuring safe internet usage. Anti-bot technology prevents hackers from taking control of devices by blocking bot-based attacks. Its Wi-Fi network security protects user data from being intercepted in man-in-the-middle attacks when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.

ZoneAlarm includes rooting/jailbreak detection, alerting users if their device’s operating system has been compromised. Check Point says it has negligible impact on battery life and device performance.

The cybersecurity industry has undergone significant changes as the threat landscape has evolved. Cybercriminals are now adopting sophisticated business models, similar to legitimate enterprises, allowing them to earn substantial returns on their criminal activities. These activities range from trading stolen data to hacking into corporate networks, contributing to the rise of Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS). This shift demonstrates the growing sophistication, creativity, and maturity within the illicit cybercrime market.

The business model of blanket spreading malware or ransomware attacks is a profitable form of distribution, making every business a target.

Zamani Ngidi, business unit manager for M&A and Cyber Solutions at Aon South Africa says: “Mobile devices serve as a convenient entry point for cybercriminals to obtain passwords, subsequently infiltrating company networks.

“A significant number of employees utilise their mobile devices to connect to their organisation’s networks, inadvertently providing cybercriminals with the opportunity to access sensitive company information.”

Types of mobile cybercrime:

1. Malicious Apps and Websites – Mobile malware and malicious websites can perform various harmful activities on mobile phones, similar to traditional computers.

2. Mobile Ransomware – This type of mobile malware encrypts files and demands a ransom for their decryption.

3. Phishing Attacks – Cyber-attacks commonly begin with phishing emails, but on mobile devices, phishing attacks can occur through various means, including email, SMS messaging and social media platforms.

4. Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) Attacks – MitM attacks involve intercepting network communications to eavesdrop on or modify transmitted data. Mobile devices are particularly vulnerable to these attacks.

5. Advanced Jailbreaking and Rooting Techniques – These techniques exploit vulnerabilities in mobile operating systems to gain administrator access, allowing attackers to access more data and cause greater damage.

6. Device and Operating System (OS) exploits – With mobile devices – like computers – vulnerabilities in the mobile OS or the device itself can be exploited as they often exist below and outside the visibility of the device’s security.

“Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets carry a plethora of inherent cyber risks, including those from websites, emails and various applications,” says Zamani.

“This exposes users to malware and potential hacking with threat activators looking to gain access to mobile banking apps and company data.

“Background apps may scan devices, URLs, and Wi-Fi connections, which can lead to exposure to dangerous links across various platforms including social media and games. Despite appearing harmless at first glance, these risks can ultimately lead to the theft of personal information.”

Cybercrime statistics:

83% of breaches involve external actors.

Statistics predict that cybercrime will cost the global economy more than 20-trillion U.S dollars by 2026.

Nearly a quarter of all emails can be classified as malicious or do not engage.

Cybercrime occurs with an average of 97 cybercrime victims per hour, which means that there is a victim of cybercrime every 37 seconds.

Hackers attack computers with Internet access every 39 seconds, on average.

* Visit the Check Point’s ZoneAlarm website here.