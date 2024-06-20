Payment24 offers new digital fuel voucher solution

The vouchers modernise fleet management and loyalty programs by allowing customers to use vouchers at over 1,000 service stations.

The digital platform Payment24, a provider of payment, loyalty, and fuel management solutions, now includes a fuel voucher offering. This product changes how Payment24 partners incentivise customers, loyalty subscribers, internal teams, and drivers. With integration across a vast network of over 1,000 service stations, these vouchers can be distributed to the end-user via SMS, WhatsApp, or an App.

The fuel vouchers provide a flexible and efficient fuel payment method, allowing users to transact at the pump with a digital voucher. Notably, the vouchers have been successfully used by partners as part of their loyalty and marketing initiatives. To date, Mobile network companies and businesses with loyalty programmes already purchase vouchers from Payment24 and offer these fuel vouchers as incentives and loyalty offerings. This way, partners enable customers to exchange points for fuel – a highly valued commodity.

“In a market that is increasingly adopting digital currency, the need for versatile voucher solutions is paramount,” says Shadab Rahil, joint CEO at Paymen24. “With the rising cost of fuel, our fuel vouchers offer a practical and efficient alternative for consumers and fleet operators alike. These vouchers not only provide a seamless payment method but also help manage expenses effectively, making refuelling simpler and more economical.”

The vouchers address a variety of use cases, providing advantages to diverse sectors. Mobile operators, retailers, digital retailers, and even insurance companies have seen the value of fuel vouchers, adding them to classic loyalty product line-ups offered through traditional programmes where data, airtime, and discounts are offered. This is assisting them to deliver on the consumer need for practical and essential products.

Another example is auto dealerships, which benefit from the ability to issue vouchers for demo and service vehicles, replacing cumbersome paper-based receipt solutions with an automated, real-time transaction system. This leads to efficient monthly reconciliations and comprehensive oversight.

For fleet management, businesses can issue vouchers to ad hoc drivers, eliminating the need for physical cards and streamlining fuel expense tracking. In short, Payment24’s fuel vouchers provide a flexible and efficient optional payment method, allowing fleet companies to issue digital vouchers instead of traditional fuel cards or tags and ultimately better track and manage fuel expenses.

“Payment24’s fuel voucher solution is built on the robust Payment24 platform which is already known for its reliability and ease of use,” says Nolan Daniel, joint CEO at Payment24. “Through our partnerships with leading oil companies and fuel providers, the product has been a natural extension of our offerings. They help partners to diversify their loyalty offerings. For those in the fleet business, they can enhance operational efficiency by providing real-time oversight and seamless integration with their existing systems. This allows an organisation to streamline their fuel management processes (using vouchers) while delivering significant value to their customers.”

This user-friendly product adds value to loyalty programmes by enabling consumers to convert points into fuel vouchers, and simplifies fuel management for fleet operators. Payment24’s innovative approach positions fuel vouchers as a new digital currency, seamlessly integrating into various distribution channels and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.