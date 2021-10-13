VodaPay goes live

The VodaPay “super app” from Vodacom Financial and Digital Services is now live and in the Google and Apple app stores. Available to customers on any mobile network, VodaPay has launched with significant partners and discounts, including R1 deals on multiple products on the app.

VodaPay delivers a digital shopping, lifestyle and financial platform for both consumers and businesses. It is backed by Alipay technology that powers over 1.2 billion users and almost 100 million merchant partners, using state of the art technology including artificial intelligence (AI). This is the first partnership of its kind in Africa. The customer experience is completely focused on ease of use, personalisation and security to deliver a seamless customer experience. It also introduces the opportunity to earn multiple rewards from a variety of sources when transacting on the app.

Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group says, “I am pleased that we are unveiling VodaPay to consumers. It is a massive achievement for the Vodacom Group as it brings us closer to achieving our vision of moving from a telco to a tech-co. As a Group, our purpose is to connect everyone for a better future, and ensure digital inclusion for customers, giving them access to smartphones and broadband connectivity across our markets. With VodaPay, we have introduced an innovative platform that is simple, accessible, cost-effective, and suitable for the banked and unbanked market, that operates outside the formal banking sector. We’ve also partnered with some of South Africa’s biggest and respected businesses to ensure that consumers using the VodaPay super-app are spoiled for choice when it comes to making buying decisions.”

Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial and Digital Services says, “What we have delivered in VodaPay is a first of its kind super-app underpinned by world-class technology that will help us to make digital and financial inclusion a reality. We took no shortcuts in the development of our super-app. We worked with the best fintech and payments infrastructure partner in the world, Alipay and the best developers, product experts, designers, and e-commerce professionals in South Africa. Working during lockdown had its challenges but I am super excited that we have created a game-changing platform in the fintech space, that will generate new revenue streams for the Vodacom Group.”

VodaPay improves lifestyles and drives financial inclusion

VodaPay is a powerful all-encompassing platform aimed at driving digital and financial inclusion in South Africa and the rest of the continent. It is a highly secure and transparent app that allows consumers to load money into their wallets and send it to anyone in real-time or use it to make any purchase through the app, ranging from ecommerce to buying airtime, electricity, water, insurance and many other use cases.

With VodaPay, customers can also add their bank cards from any recognised South African bank and use it for shopping and paying. With money transfers, at no cost, in real-time, customers living in rural areas will no longer have to travel long distances to get their money, they can access their money through their personal digital wallet already available on the app.

The VodaPay wallet allows users to send and receive cash with zero transaction fees. VodaPay removes the reams of paperwork that is typically related to opening a bank account and makes it a lot less cumbersome and convenient for those who need to send money, shop and spend.

It gives consumers full control of their lifestyle directly from their smartphones. It is like carrying a digital wallet around in a digital mall, allowing customers to send money, shop at their favourite retailers, order food, and even pay bills and fines all from one simple super app. All transactions happen in an instant with VodaPay.

VodaPay is available on all mobile networks

To further drive financial inclusion for as many people as possible, VodaPay is available to customers on any mobile network. Users can earn cashback and rewards from multiple sources, including banking rewards, loyalty shopping rewards from partners and even VodaBucks, all for transacting through the app.

VodaPay also helps to significantly reduce data costs because you don’t have to download additional apps as many of these apps will already be in VodaPay. Browsing on the VodaPay app is free for Vodacom customers.

Cassim says, “Our objective is to make VodaPay an integral and entrenched part of every South African’s life. The beauty of the VodaPay super-app is that it will continue to evolve as we launch new features and onboard new partners into the ecosystem. The VodaPay app will help us drive both digital and financial inclusion in the country, especially for those who were previously unable to access financial services. We want to make sure that all South Africans, no matter their income status, network provider or geographical location can use the app.”

VodaPay builds both sides of the ecosystem for businesses and consumers

In addition to driving financial inclusion for consumers, the VodaPay super app is also breaking down the entry barriers for SMMEs looking to grow and expand their businesses. Businesses can now build their own mini-programs in the VodaPay super app and join some of South Africa’s leading brands that are already on the app. The mini-programs are zero-rated and incur no data costs for online businesses.

Cassim says, “The cost of entering the ecommerce and m-commerce space in South Africa for small businesses can be quite costly from a technical development and marketing point of view. It is therefore important that we empower young and small businesses through our simple onboarding process to build mini-programs in the super app, with no major costs and provide access to a massive base of customers in the VodaPay app.”

Business owners that want their brand or businesses to feature on VodaPay, can become a partner by applying here. This is a great opportunity to join some of these awesome partners who will be pushing significant deals on the app over the next few weeks. This includes Makro, Builders Warehouse, OneDayOnly, KFC, Clicks, Exclusive Books, among others.

VodaPay launch specials deliver the most affordable deals in the country right now

The launch of VodaPay will bring significant savings to consumers on the app and this is only the beginning. They will have access to special offers like R1 deals and significant discounts from their favourite brands, stores and services on the app. Users will also be spoiled for choice with daily deals and other special offers that are tailor-made for them to enhance their lifestyles. Customers on the Vodacom network will receive exclusive deals on data and airtime too.

The VodaPay super app is available for download from Apple and Android app stores.