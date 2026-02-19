Gadget of the Week: vivo builds a zoom monster

Photo supplied.

The X300 Pro centres its design on a 200MP periscope camera that holds detail far beyond the usual comfort zone, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

There are flagship phones that treat zoom as a feature, but the vivo X300 Pro treats it as the reason to exist.

This realisation emerged as I unboxed it and turned it over. The camera module dominates the rear, and it is not for decoration. Inside sits a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with roughly 3.7× true optical zoom, optical stabilisation and ZEISS APO optics. The sensor behind it is large for a telephoto module, and that size allows it to preserve detail deeper into the zoom range than most rivals.

Image supplied.

Zoom has become the soft underbelly of premium smartphones. Main cameras have advanced dramatically in dynamic range and low-light performance. Telephoto systems have lagged behind, often relying heavily on digital cropping once one moves past 2×. The X300 Pro shifts that balance by investing serious hardware into that reach.

Between 3.7× and roughly 10×, the telephoto lens delivers images that remain structured and clear. Architectural detail across a street holds its lines. Textures retain definition. A subject at a distance can be framed tightly without the image fragmenting into processing artefacts. That usable stretch changes how the camera responds in practice. To put it bluntly, you frame from where you stand.

The most startling experience of the X300 Pro, however, is when one pushes it beyond the limits known to confound ultra-zoom. Focusing on a distant flower at 25× optical zoom, I was impressed to see little pixelation or blur. Zooming in to 50×, however, I was astonished to find that the image elements still did not disintegrate.

Beyond that point, digital enhancement inevitably introduces softness. Physics still sets the boundary. What distinguishes the X300 Pro is how far that boundary has been pushed before degradation becomes obvious. The higher zoom levels feel usable, rather than being an unmet promise.

The supporting cameras reinforce this approach. The main camera uses a 50MP Sony LYT-828 sensor with optical stabilisation and a bright f/1.6 aperture. Daylight photography shows strong clarity and controlled highlights. Colour remains balanced without excessive sharpening. Night scenes retain contrast and texture instead of flattening into uniform brightness.

The 50MP ultra-wide lens offers a 119-degree field of view and maintains close colour consistency with the main sensor. That capability makes itself felt when moving between focal lengths in the same setting. The 50MP front-facing camera includes autofocus, resulting in sharper video calls and self-portraits than the fixed-focus units common in this segment.

Video recording reaches 8K at 30fps and 4K at higher frame rates. Optical stabilisation works alongside electronic correction to keep handheld footage steady. The telephoto lens remains available in video mode, allowing tighter framing without additional hardware.

The rest of the device supports this camera-first identity. The display is a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1260 × 2800 resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and reaches peak brightness levels high enough to remain legible in direct sunlight. Fine image detail remains visible when reviewing photos on-device.

Image supplied.

Under the surface, the phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 platform. In daily use, that translates into consistently fast performance. Applications launch immediately, and switching between shooting, editing and sharing remains fluid. The 16GB of RAM provides headroom for multitasking, while the 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage handles large photo and video files without slowing transfers.

Battery capacity comes in at a hefty 6,510mAh, larger than most premium competitors that cluster around 5,000mAh. In practice, that supports a full day of sustained photography, streaming and browsing without edging into power-saving levels by late afternoon.

Image supplied.

vivo continues to buck the trend of smaller handset boxes, and includes a 90W wired charger in the generous box. Using it, the battery reaches full capacity in well under an hour. Wireless charging runs at 40W, fast enough to function as a primary charging method at a desk or bedside. The box includes a plastic rear cover, thankfully matching the colour of the phone rather than the usual cheap-looking white plastic some brands think is doing their customers a favour.

Build quality reflects the hardware inside. The phone weighs approximately 226g and measures just over 8mm thick. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and uses reinforced glass for durability. The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor responds quickly, and stereo speakers deliver clear, balanced sound.

Connectivity includes 5G across major bands, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and NFC. Dual SIM with eSIM support is present. Storage is fixed, though 512GB offers ample space for high-resolution images and 4K video and RAM is expandable to an additional 16GB with the vivo Extended RAM Features, which activates and utilises ROM capacity when needed.

The X300 Pro prioritises optics and endurance over slimness. It presents itself as a tool built around reach, which quickly persuades one to forgive the resultant bulk.

How much does it cost?

The Vivo X300 Pro 5G with (16+16) GB RAM and 512GB storage retails from around R38,499 (Cellucity) prepaid, with contract pricing varying by network and plan.

Does it make a difference?

The X300 Pro restores credibility to smartphone zoom at a time when much of the industry depends heavily on computational enhancement. It widens the range in which optical zoom remains genuinely usable, which changes how the camera is used in everyday situations. Framing from a distance becomes practical. The 200MP periscope proves its value between roughly 3.7× and 10×, and pushes beyond that band into territory where most ultra-zoom systems begin to disintegrate. Paired with a 6,510mAh battery that supports sustained photography and rapid charging that reduces downtime, the device presents itself as a tool designed for extended, real-world use.

Image supplied.

What are the biggest negatives?

Fairly hefty, with a camera module that dominates the rear.

Software interface is feature-dense and less streamlined than stock Android.

What are the biggest positives?

200MP periscope telephoto delivers dependable zoom performance well beyond the usual mid-range.

6,510mAh battery supports full-day heavy use.

90W wired charger included in the box, and supports fast 40W wireless charging.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.