Visit virtual IF free

Next month’s massive IFA consumer and home electronics trade fair will fill 30 display halls on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds – but can now be visited virtually too.

The new virtual B2B platform, IFA Virtual, will augment the wide-ranging programme of events on the grounds and is open for free register now.

It is already hosting wide-ranging content for exhibitors, trade visitors and media representatives in preparation for their visit to IFA.

IFA Virtual enables trade visitors and exhibitors to network with others in the tech industry, exchange views and make appointments with established customers, and features other functions. The virtual platform has a list of exhibitors and product highlights, providing an overview of the global brands represented at IFA. An interactive hall plan shows the areas where exhibitors are located on the exhibition grounds.

The virtual spaces IFA Global Markets and the IFA Special Areas, including IFA Next, Smart Home, the iZone and Reseller Park, as well as Shift Mobility, provide trade visitors with a concise overview and descriptions of all exhibitors.

All IFA keynote speeches will be live streamed on IFA Virtual. The various convention formats on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds will each be available a day later on the platform as videos on demand. They include the programme of the IFA Next Innovation Engine, the IFA+ Summit and the Shift Mobility conference.

For those planning to attend in person, tickets must be purchased online well in advance, as there will be no ticket sales on site and no registration desks at the entrances.

For more information, visit https://virtual.ifa-berlin.com.