‘Unstable’ brings madness to biotech

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The story of a universally admired but emotionally unstable biotech entrepreneur in the midst of emotional free-fall starts streaming on Netflix today.

Starting today on Netflix, Unstable is a new streaming series that follows the tumultuous life of Ellis Dragon (played by Rob Lowe), a universally admired but emotionally unstable biotech entrepreneur who’s in the midst of an emotional free-fall after the death of his wife.

Ellis’ son, Jackson Dragon, played by John Owen Lowe, is the complete opposite of his father – more grounded and introverted, with no desire to live in the huge shadow that Ellis casts. But he reluctantly returns to the family business to try to help his father and salvage their estranged relationship.

Anna Bennet (Sian Clifford) is the Dragon company’s smart and formidable CFO, who is able to go toe-to-toe with Ellis and has been barely keeping the company on the rails during her boss’ emotional spiral. Malcolm Drummond (Aaron Branch) is a childhood friend of Jackson’s, who used to be Ellis’ assistant but has recently been promoted to project manager. He adores Ellis and is jealous that Jackson gets to be Ellis’ son.

Luna Castillo (Rachel Marsh) is a genius biotech engineer who works in one of the labs with her friend and research partner, Ruby. She’s shy, awkward, and some would say weird, but happy to let her more outgoing partner do the talking for the two of them. Ruby Rosario (Emma Ferreira) is also a biotech genius and outgoing, accessible, and fun – the opposite of Luna.

Unstable was co-created and executive produced by Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe, along with Victor Fresco, the creator of Better Off Ted and Santa Clarita Diet.