Why TymeBank is taking on Home Affairs

Photo courtesy Tymebank.

A massive increase in the cost of verification against the national identity system reinforces exclusion, writes CHESLYN JACOBS, TymeBank chief commercial officer.

When the South African government introduced the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant in 2020, it was more than a pandemic lifeline. It became a stress test for the country’s financial and digital infrastructure. Millions of previously unbanked citizens suddenly needed a secure, reliable way to receive money.

For TymeBank, serving these South Africans isn't a short-term profit opportunity but a nation-building mandate. But doing so comes with real, rising costs.

Who is the SRD grant recipient?

SRD recipients are often young and unemployed, living in peri-urban or rural areas with limited access to formal financial services. They are not financially excluded by choice, but by circumstances. Besides not having a steady income, they may also be dealing with challenges, such as lack of proper documentation and poor digital literacy. Bringing them into the banking system is critical to achieving financial inclusion, digital transformation, and long-term economic resilience.

The onboarding journey

Let’s follow Tsholofelo, a young woman with a diploma in human resources who hasn’t found work since graduating. She qualifies for an SRD grant and needs a bank account to receive it. She borrows R100 from her uncle to travel to her nearest Boxer store. At the TymeBank kiosk, she scans her fingerprints and walks away with an active bank account and personalised card—seamlessly and in minutes. But behind this smooth experience lies a complex, costly process.

The economics of inclusion

Before issuing an account, banks must verify customer identity under FICA and anti-money laundering laws. This includes biometric and demographic verification against the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) national identity system. Currently, that verification costs R0.15, which would cost the bank R0.30 for two lookups, making the total cost to onboard one SRD customer, including KYC checks, digital onboarding, and card issuing, approximately R55. The DHA has proposed raising the verification fee to R10 per query, a 6,500% increase, which would hike the total cost of onboarding to R75 per customer (including the R20 for two lookups).

SRD recipients often generate less than R50/year in revenue, leading to a negative unit margin. TymeBank already subsidises these accounts by not charging monthly or minimum fees. A R10 verification fee puts this model at risk.



If the bank onboarded 1-million SRD customers, DHA verification costs alone would reach R20-million. This would make it unsustainable to serve the very people financial inclusion aims to help.

This sharp increase, driven entirely by the DHA verification cost, adds financial strain to a segment already served at a loss, making financial inclusion significantly harder to sustain.

Why Batch Verification Isn’t the Answer

DHA offers a cheaper R1 option for batch-processing, but it isn’t practical. In Tsholo’s case, it would mean leaving the store without an account and returning another day after verification is processed. A significant barrier for someone who had to borrow taxi fare to get there in the first place.

Access Requires Ongoing Support

For many SRD recipients, TymeBank is their first formal banking experience. That means:

Helping them use the account safely

Offering low-data or offline access

Providing support via call centres or in-person services

These are real, recurring costs that ensure customers don’t just open an account—they benefit from it.

The risk of doing nothing

Without accessible, affordable banking, SRD recipients will return to informal, cash-based systems. They’ll face higher costs, greater risk, and have no way to build a financial track record—blocking access to credit, savings, and upward mobility. The long-term result? Entrenched inequality and systemic exclusion.

Inclusion requires investment, not barriers

Banking an SRD recipient is not a high-margin business. It’s a social contract. It requires thoughtful regulation, cooperative infrastructure, and policy that removes, not raises, barriers.

That’s why TymeBank, and others, are raising concerns about the proposed DHA fee hike. Because the real cost isn’t just R10 – it’s the cost of leaving millions behind.