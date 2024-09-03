How travel apps follow you

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

More than 28% of permissions requested by travel apps are unrelated to their performance, warns NordVPN.

Cybersecurity experts warn that travel applications, like AirBnB, Booking, or FlightRadar24, are among the most privacy-unfriendly apps. Yet, planning and traveling itself are almost unimaginable without the support of digital solutions.

More than 28% of permissions to access device functions requested by travel apps are unrelated to their performance, research by NordVPN reveals.

“Travel apps are among the most eager to request access to devices’ functions that are not needed for their performance,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven, cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN. “Collected data could be used against the user’s interests and lead to privacy issues that are way more serious than targeted ads. Users should always consider whether the app needs certain data to do its job before tapping ‘Accept,’ even if the app is developed by a well-known and trustworthy traveling service provider.”

According to cybersecurity and privacy researchers, on average, one travel mobile app asks for almost 23 device permissions, including access to your travel location or photos and videos. More than 6 of the permissions are unnecessary for the functionality of an application.

Moreover, the travel apps category stands above the average in requesting special, dangerous, and biometric permissions, which deal with highly sensitive or personal information and system-critical processes. Travel apps request 9 special, dangerous, and biometric permissions on average, while most of the apps from all categories request more than 7 permissions on average.

How to protect your privacy on travel apps

Warmenhoven offers these preventive measures to protect privacy on vacation: