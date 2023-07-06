The Red Door opens again

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The fifth instalment of the Insidious franchise promises to deliver more scares, more answers, and a new threat, opening today in cinemas.

Insidious: The Red Door is a direct sequel to Insidious (2010) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and the fifth instalment in the Insidious franchise. The film follows Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) as he heads east to drop his son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), off at college. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.

The film also stars Hiam Abbass as a woman who helps Josh and Dalton to battle the forces of evil. Sinclair Daniel, Andrew Astor, and Rose Byrne also reprise their roles from the previous films.

Insidious: The Red Door is directed by Patrick Wilson in his directorial debut. Wilson is also a producer on the film, alongside James Wan, Leigh Whannell, Jason Blum, Oren Peli, and Charles Layton. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems, based on a story by Teems and Whannell.

The film is scheduled to be released today, 7 July, by Sony Pictures.

Here are some of the things that fans can expect from Insidious: The Red Door:

More scares and scares: The Insidious franchise is known for its scares, and Insidious: The Red Door is sure to deliver. The film’s trailer features some chilling imagery, including a creepy red door that seems to be a portal to another dimension.

A deeper look into the Lambert family’s history: It will explore the Lambert family’s history in more detail than previous films. The film will reveal more about the demons that have been haunting the family for years, and it will also explore the origins of Dalton’s coma.

A new threat: In addition to the familiar demons, the film will introduce a new threat to the Lambert family. This new threat is even more powerful than the ones they’ve faced before, and it will test the family’s strength and courage to the limit.

The film promises to deliver more scares, more answers, and a new threat that will test the Lambert family to the limit.