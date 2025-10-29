New digital kit supports dementia care

Photo supplied.

Vivid-Pix has launched a package that helps families use photos and shared stories to strengthen connections with loved ones.

The Caregiver Holiday Package toolkit aims to help families preserve memories and support loved ones with dementia. It is developed by Vivid-Pix, an “agetech” company focusing on technologies that make memory sharing more accessible and effective.

The package allows caregivers to revisit moments, ease agitation, and build connections through conversations, story-sharing, and sensory engagement.

It includes the Vivid-Pix Memory Station software for scanning and preserving images and memorabilia. The package features the photo Reminiscence Therapy (pRT) Education and Training Guide, based on 2024–2025 research by Vivid-Pix, the National Institute for Dementia Education Standards of Excellence Council, and the CERTUS Institute.

The package provides access to the Vivid-Pix Memory Cards online service, which allows users to create ten printed cards that pair personal photos with memory captions, with additional cards available for purchase.

With the package, older adults, the mobility-challenged, storytellers, and family historians can relive cherished memories with photos, household items, and music to reminisce, connect, and share memories with loved ones.

“Photo Reminiscence Therapy (pRT) research has shown the importance of photos and activities that nurture brain health, improve cognition, assist family historians and caregivers, and create connections,” says Rick Voight, CEO, Vivid-Pix. “We have integrated this research into products and services for simple operation, to have fun, and to age well.”

At the recent National Genealogical Society (NGS) conference, Vivid-Pix, FamilySearch and NGS held a Symposium on Healthy Aging and Family History in Louisville, Kentucky. Here, Thrive Center CEO Sheri Rose said: “I can’t tell you how many people come into the Thrive Center and say, ‘I never captured those stories of my dad or my grandfather and I wish I had done that.’”

The Vivid-Pix Caregiver Holiday Package includes:

Vivid-Pix Memory Station Software: Software scans, restores, archives, and creates audio/video stories from photos, documents, and memorabilia. One-click, with big buttons. Works with most existing scanners, including scanners from Brother, Canon, Epson, Fujitsu, HP, Lexmark, Ricoh, and other printer/copier/scanner devices. Available at: https://www.vivid-pix.com/memorystationsoftware/ Additional Vivid-Pix Memory Station scanner is also available at: www.memorystation.com.

Vivid-Pix Memory Cards Online Service: Select 10 images and create 10 printed cards (additional cards can be purchased). Create memory captions for photos from memories discussed with the loved one. Professionally printed, rounded corners, durable 5×7 cards contain 10 different images with captions for $39.99. Add up to 5 additional cards at $4 each. Free shipping. Designed for home and professional environments. Available at: https://www.vivid-pix.com/memorycards/.

Photo Reminiscence Therapy (pRT) Education and Guide: Use photos, mementos, and cognitive memories to create a connection with loved ones and patients with dementia through conversation, resulting in profound improvements in socialisation, reducing isolation, loneliness, depression, and agitation. Created by the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE), Friends and Family pRT Education (professional education earning 1.5 nurse and dementia CEUs available). Weekly videos and step-by-step instructions guide using pRT to improve engagement, based on 2024-2025 research conducted by Vivid-Pix, National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE) Standards of Excellence (SOE) Council, CERTUS Institute.



The Vivid-Pix Caregiver Holiday Package is available at $249.95. A $50 holiday savings coupon is available with the code “Caregiver2025”.