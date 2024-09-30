The eSIM that goes everywhere

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An opportunity to use eSIM services on three continents was the perfect test for eTravelSIM, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

A unique set of circumstances saw me spend time on three continents in the past month.

It sounds wonderful but these were no vacations, and posed a massive challenge to stay connected to the office as well as to meet deadlines.

I have tried numerous eSIM services while travelling in the past, and found them all a matter of hit and miss. Sometimes a particular service worked seamlessly as I landed, other times the same service was dead on arrival. And all the way through to departure.

With the prospect of successive work trips to Germany, the USA and Indonesia, I decided to settle on one service, based on fairly standardised pricing.

This was not a unique challenge in the world of travel.

As international travel becomes more frequent and accessible, staying connected while abroad has become mission critical for many. Traditional SIM cards, while functional, come with the hassle of switching physical SIMs at every destination, navigating complex pricing structures, and searching for local SIM options in unfamiliar languages.

Embedded SIMs or eSIMs are now revolutionising how we stay connected abroad. They are built directly into devices, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and allowing one to activate mobile data plans from carriers worldwide remotely.

This proves to be flexible, cost-efficient, convenient and, most important, promises global coverage and ease of use.

What is it?

eTravelSIM is a well-established eSIM provider for travellers, with global or regional data plans that cover over 200 countries. The service is known for being easy to use and offering a variety of packages depending on the traveller’s data needs and destination. The ability to pre-purchase data plans and activate them on arrival makes it an appealing choice for those who need uninterrupted connectivity.

eTravelSIM offers different packages with varying amounts of data depending on how long you’ll be in the country or how much browsing and streaming you plan to do. For this review, we tested eTravelSIM in three vastly different regions: Germany, the USA, and Indonesia, analysing factors such as network coverage, data speed, ease of activation, and overall user experience.

eTravelSIM in Germany

Germany is known for having robust mobile network infrastructure, with 4G LTE being widely available across urban and rural areas. As expected, eTravelSIM performed very well in Germany.

Activation: Upon arrival in Germany, the activation process was seamless. After purchasing a eTravelSIM Germany plan, all it took was scanning a QR code sent via email. The eSIM was instantly recognised by the device)and was ready for use.

eTravelSIM partners with Germany’s top mobile networks, ensuring excellent coverage in Berlin and Frankfurt. The connection remained stable and fast.

Data speed was impressive, with 4G LTE available almost everywhere. Browsing and social media use, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, were flawless.

eTravelSIM in the USA

The USA, with its vast geography and varying network coverage, presents a challenge for mobile connectivity. eTravelSIM performed well on both the West and East coasts.

The eSIM profile for USA was easily activated using a QR code, and the plan was ready to go within minutes of landing in New York.

The USA tends to have higher mobile data costs compared to Europe, but eTravelSIM still offered a more affordable option compared to roaming with a local carrier. For those needing steady internet for navigation or work while travelling, it was worth the investment.

eTravelSIM in Indonesia

Indonesia, an archipelago with varying degrees of network infrastructure across its many islands, posed the biggest test for eTravelSIM. Here, the performance was a mixed bag but still largely favourable.

Activation: Similar to Germany and the USA, the activation process was straightforward. After selecting an Indonesia data plan, the eSIM was activated by scanning the QR code, and it was ready for use within minutes.

eTravelSIM partners with Indonesia’s leading mobile operators, such as Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo, providing decent coverage in urban areas like Jakarta and Bali.

Data speeds were decent, allowing for smooth browsing, messaging, and video calls. However, data-intensive activities like streaming are more challenging.

Overall, eTravelSIM proved to be not only reliable and convenient, but its ease of activation and competitive pricing eliminated a good deal of the pain associated with business travel on economy budgets.

What does it cost?

The services tested ranged from $4.50 for 1GB valid for 7 days to $10 for 5GB valid for 30 days. A wide variety of other options are available, at lower and higher cost, depending on country of use.

Why does it matter?

eSIMs eliminate the need to physically swap out SIM cards. All it takes is scanning a QR code or downloading a carrier profile to activate the eSIM plan on your device. ETravelSIM allows one to store multiple carrier profiles, meaning one can switch between different networks seamlessly without juggling physical cards. It offers international packages across multiple countries. Traditional roaming charges can be expensive, particularly for data use. eSIM plans usually offer more competitive rates, especially when pre-purchased for specific regions or countries. Since there’s no physical card to lose or steal, eSIMs also offer added peace of mind in terms of data security and theft.

What are the biggest negatives?

* Needs an Internet connection to activate.

* Does not work on older phones. Check yours is compatible.

What are the biggest positives?

* Highly cost effective.

* If pre-activated, works the moment one lands in another country.

* Options available for most countries.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.