eSIMs soar with travel surge

One of the leading providers, Airalo, has reached 20-million users, claiming each eSIM produces 46% less CO₂ than a traditional SIM.

A shift is underway in how people stay connected while travelling. Increasingly, users are moving away from traditional plastic SIM cards and adopting eSIMs – digital alternatives that require no physical hardware.

This change has environmental implications. The SIM card industry produces billions of single-use cards each year, generating around 20,000 tons of plastic waste through a plastic-heavy, high-emission supply chain. In comparison, each eSIM produces 46% less CO₂ over its lifecycle.

One of the leading global eSIM providers, Airalo, says it has reached 20-million users. This reflects a rising demand for more sustainable, flexible ways to stay connected – especially as physical SIMs come under scrutiny for their environmental impact.

However, Airalo’s eSIM is relatively expensive and has limited functionality in regions like China, where a physical SIM card may offer more reliable service. Installation can be cumbersome, and the app requires an internet connection to check remaining data, which may be inconvenient while travelling.

Nevertheless, the company is upbeat.

“Reaching 20-million users is more than a business milestone – it’s a clear signal that the world is ready for a more sustainable way to stay connected,” says Ahmet Bahadir Ozdemir, co-founder and CEO of Airalo. “Every eSIM activation represents less plastic waste, fewer carbon emissions, and a step toward a greener planet.”

eSIM technology is a greener alternative. Unlike traditional SIM cards, which require swapping and often get lost or discarded, eSIMs are fully digital and manageable through one’s device.

This flexibility enables travellers to switch between eSIM plans and countries, without physical cards or compatibility issues.

As demand for sustainable travel and seamless connectivity increases, Airalo says, it aims to offer a practical, digital-first solution aligned with the future of global mobility.