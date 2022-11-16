The WIfe comes back… complicated

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Romance, duty, and drama unfolds on Season 3 of The Wife, the “most explosive season yet”. Showmax is releasing three episodes every Thursday.

The South African telenovela inspired by characters and events from the Hlomu book series by Dudu Busani-Dube – Hlomu the Wife, Zandile the Resolute and Naledi His Love – follows the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, a formidable crime family, through the eyes of the wives they marry.

The Wife season 1 centred on the love story of a feisty young journalist, Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Hlomu, and the unpredictable taxi driver and taxi owner, Bonko Khoza as Mqhele. Season 2 ended with Qhawe making another turn by the hospital to see his love, Naledi, and asking her out on a date.

The Wife Season 3 dropped on Showmax on 10 November 2022, and three episodes will air every Thursday until 2023.The first episode of the season features the kidnapping of Gaisang K Noge’s character Naledi, Qhawe’s love, and the front-page news coverage of the Zulu brothers’ crimes. Bonko Khoza is replaced by Wiseman Mncube as Mqhele, whose love story with Hlomu remains complicated.

The Wife episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Showmax commencing with drama that picks up where Season 2 left off. In the previous season Naledi was kidnapped and Sambulo was still not confirmed alive. This season, The telenovela expands beyond the Johannesburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West.

The first three episodes of the third and final season, available to stream on Showmax, are: