The ‘real’ coronavirus scams
A hoax going around of criminals offering COVID-19 sanitising is masking the real scams, like “SMishing”, SMS links that expose personal information, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
A hoax currently doing the rounds – spread by both hospitals and security companies – warns that criminals are using the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to get into homes and businesses by claiming to offer sanitising and virus testing services. However, there is no evidence whatsoever that this has actually happened, suggesting it is an urban legend, readily believed as a result of the fear and panic surrounding COVID-19.
Because the warning comes from organisations rather than individuals – which is the way past hoax legends were mostly spread – they are more easily believed, and more readily spread, especially on social media. Facebook is littered with such warnings, including one from Netcare Pretoria East Hospital that included this detailed warning:
“Netcare has been made aware that criminals are going to homes in various areas, claiming to be from Netcare or Netcare 911, and saying that they are assisting the Department of Health with door-to-door screening for COVID-19 (coronavirus). Please note that staff members from the Netcare Group, including from Netcare hospitals, Netcare 911 or Medicross medical and dental centres, are NOT doing door-to-door COVID-19 screening. Should someone claiming to be a representative from Netcare, Netcare 911 or Medicross arrive at your home or business premises claiming to do screening for the novel coronavirus, do not allow them onto your property or inside your business premises for your own safety but please alert the SAPS immediately.”
However, it is clear that the reports being received are from similar warnings issued by security companies and individuals, without evidence that it is actually happening. No such warning has formally been issued by the police.
Another Facebook post includes a screenshot that a user claims to have received from a security company, reading:
“PLEASE BE AWARE THAT CRIMINALS ARE CAPITALISING ON THE COVID-19 VIRUS
“Criminals are unfortunately using the Coronavirus as an opportunity. We have become aware of a new modus operandi, where criminals are pretending to offer COVID-19 sanitising and virus testing services, representing either government, Netcare, ER24, etc. There is no such service and it is a scam aimed at gaining access to properties. Please brief domestic staff members accordingly”
Again, there is no evidence provided of this actually happening, or of incidents being reported to the police.
Meanwhile, the real COVID-19 scams are taking off in the virtual world. SABRIC, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, has warned clients that cybercriminals are using “Coronamania” panic to spread Coronavirus scams.
It issued a statement today, saying: “Coronavirus scams exploit people’s concerns for their health and safety and pressure them into being tricked using social engineering. Social Engineering is manipulative and exploits human vulnerability because criminals know that the weakest link in the information security chain is the human being.
“These new scams include spoofed emails offering products such as masks, or fake offerings of vaccines, leading to phishing websites. These emails come from seemingly realistic and reputable companies which manipulate people into clicking on links. Some of these websites prompt the user for personal information which ending up in the hands of cybercriminals.”
The irony is that the virtual scam has the same ultimate intention as the hoax scam, of robbing its victims. However, it is far easier than the supposed door-to-door scam, carries less risk for criminals, and is likely to land the criminals far more ill-gotten gains.
SABRIC explains how easy it can be: “Cybercriminals are also using SMS Phishing, more commonly known as SMishing, to trick victims into clicking on a link disguised as information on a Coronavirus breakout in their area to steal their credentials. Some of these texts claim to provide free masks or pretend to be companies that have experienced delays in deliveries due to the Coronavirus.
“Once criminals have the correct level of confidential information about a victim’s bank account, they can impersonate the victim and transact using the correct credentials but without authority.”
SABRIC acting CEO, Susan Potgieter warns that some spoofed emails can be difficult to identify, which means greater vigilance is required.
“We urge bank clients to think twice before clicking on any link, even if an email looks legitimate,” she says. “Any suspicious emails should not be opened and are best deleted.”
SABRIC offers the following tips to protect themselves:
Phishing & SMishing
- Do not click on links or icons in unsolicited emails.
- Never reply to these emails. Delete them immediately.
- Do not believe the content of unsolicited emails blindly. If you are concerned about what is being alleged in the email, use your own contact details to contact the sender and confirm.
- Check that you are on the authentic/real site before entering any personal information.
- Do not click on links or icons in unsolicited SMSs.
- Do not reply to these SMSs. Delete them immediately.
- Do not believe the content of unsolicited SMSs blindly. If you are worried about what is alleged, use your own contact details to contact the sender to confirm.
- Regard urgent security alerts, offers or deals as warning signs of a hacking attempt.
Now AI will understand language of business
IBM has announced the first commercial availability of key technologies from Project Debate, which enable businesses to begin mining the most challenging aspects of human language
IBM, a leader in artificial intelligence for business, is announcing several new IBM Watson technologies designed to help organisations begin identifying, understanding and analysing some of the most challenging aspects of the English language with greater clarity, for greater insights.
The new technologies represent the first commercialisation of key Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities to come from IBM Research’s Project Debater, the only AI system capable of debating humans on complex topics.
For example, a new advanced sentiment analysis feature is defined to identify and analyse idioms and colloquialisms for the first time. Phrases, like ‘hardly helpful,’ or ‘hot under the collar,’ have been challenging for AI systems because they are difficult for algorithms to spot. With advanced sentiment analysis, businesses can begin analysing such language data with Watson APIs for a more holistic understanding of their operation. Further, IBM is bringing technology from IBM Research for understanding business documents, such as PDF’s and contracts, to also add to their AI models.
“Language is a tool for expressing thought and opinion, as much as it is a tool for information,” says Rob Thomas, General Manager, IBM Data and AI. “This is why we’re harvesting technology from Project Debater and integrating it into Watson – to enable businesses to capture, analyse, and understand more from human language and start to transform how they utilize intellectual capital that’s codified in data.”
Today IBM is announcing that it plans to integrate Project Debater technologies into Watson throughout the year, with a focus advancing clients’ ability to exploit natural language.
IBM, has long been a leader in NLP, developing technologies that enable computer systems to learn, analyse and understand human language – including sentiment, dialects, intonations, and more – with increasing accuracy and speed. IBM has brought its NLP technology, much of which was born in IBM Research, to market via Watson. Products such as, Watson Discovery for document understanding, IBM Watson Assistant for virtual agents, and Watson Natural Language Understanding for advanced sentiment analysis, are all infused with NLP.
The new secret of retail: crunch that data faster
Retailers face an uphill battle, particularly as consumer spending is slowing and putting pressure onto their already-thin margins. In the face of this, digital transformation enthusiasts have made many claims about how technology can change retail’s fortunes. But what does this mean in practice?
Marco Krijgsman can tell us. Dell Technologies’ EMEA Business Development Manager for IoT, Safety & Security, and Computer Vision, shared his insights during a recent trip to South Africa. He reflected on what is happening in global retail and how these examples are being applied.
“Retail margins are like this,” he says, holding up two fingers to illustrate a thin gap. “And you have to be efficient in what you’re doing. The key to unlocking those efficiencies is data, which is why digital technologies are so crucial to retailers.”
Specifically, he expanded, it has to do with analytics. The faster and better a retailer can crunch its data to find meaningful answers, the more it will grow its margins.
“You can measure the traffic of customers in your shop – what they do – or your stock behaviour, shrinkage, faulty or double-scans… Analytics is a powerful ally for retailers.”
Examples of these improvements range from normal operations to exciting revenue opportunities. But before we touch on those, it’s essential to know what sits behind all of these capabilities.
The ghost in the shell
The living force in technology is software, which leverages hardware to run its tasks. But this synergy also had a cost – software was limited in many ways by hardware. That paradigm shifted decisively in the 21st century. Several changes led to the rapid commoditisation of hardware, as well as more flexible ways to deploy software.
“Consider hardware as a shell,” says Krijgsman. “Even something like a vending machine is no longer a big cost. It’s just metal and buttons. The intelligence sits in the software and how you can deploy it to different places.”
To illustrate the point, he raised a project currently being delivered by Dell Technologies. Dell and its partners are currently working with airports and retailers across Europe to install what he calls ‘Vending at the Gate’. These are vending solutions that extend the points-of-sale of stores at the airport, targeting hurried travellers or people sitting around after retail hours.
But we all know about vending machines. What is so special about this example? The vending machine is just a branch of the retailer’s point-of sale-system, integrated through software and modern technology infrastructure.
This concept can place vending machines in areas one would never expect. Large enterprises are using vending machines to distribute company devices to employees. Once a person has been provisioned their device, they can show up at any of the offices and pick it up from a vending box. In this case, a vending machine is a wholly internal delivery system for IT departments.
Software can redefine a vending machine’s use while still enjoying the advantages of that system. Once you consider hardware as just a shell, and software as the enabler, many new opportunities open up.
Analytics that works for retail
Vending machines aren’t the only example. Security cameras can also be put to work, collecting information for the business to analyse, says Krijgsman:
“A camera can be your eyes. It can track customer movement for better store planning. It can monitor stock and warn you if you are running out of something. Software can be used to create a ‘click and collect’ service that uses collection boxes, again extending out of your core systems. So you don’t create retail silos. You use software to expand your core business systems into new areas, even different physical spaces.”
Convenient collection, better stock management, access to customers in unlikely places… with the right software in place, retailers can exploit many new avenues. All the above examples also contribute to rich operational data that reveal efficiencies and opportunities.
How can a retailer develop these capabilities? It’s not easy if they are on older infrastructure. The gold standard for analytics-driven retail is real-time data. If a company is still processing data in batches, it isn’t able to make quick decisions based on opportunities or risks in its stores. The same systems that enable such data streams also realise branches and new services mentioned above.
“The more you generate data, you need reliable, scalable infrastructure. You must move from batches to live data streaming. You must be able to see your data live and use it to create efficiencies.”
The crux of Krijgsman’s message is that analytics software is the game-changer, but you need to empower that software to do its job. It must reliably extend operations to new areas, such as vending machines at airport gates, and generate insights from retail data that can be put to work.
By using new-generation technologies such as hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as the rich use-case experience of Dell Technologies and its partners, a suitable technology environment can be deployed for any size operation. These open the way for real-time data, intelligent operations, and bringing retail services to customers in new and exciting ways. The support of Dell Financial Services can make these possibilities affordable and secure a clear return on investment.
Margins might be narrow for retailers, but there are many opportunities to improve the situation. Modern technology is the thin wedge that opens up software and data, improving profits and customer satisfaction.